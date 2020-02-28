Anna Nicholas, an actress, director and screenwriter with over three decades of experience in film and television, will be the featured guest at Klamath Film’s monthly member meeting on Thursday, March 5.
Nicholas, who will join the meeting via video chat from her home in Portland for an open dialogue with audience members about filmmaking, is the latest in a monthly guest series started this year by Klamath Film to connect film industry experts with professional and aspiring filmmakers in the Klamath Basin, or those simply “film-curious.”
Klamath Film meetings are held on the first Thursday of each month from 6-8 p.m. at the Waffle Hut Eatery banquet room (106 Main St., Klamath Falls). While intended for Klamath Film members, the public is welcome to attend, the event is free.
The meetings are an opportunity for regional filmmakers, actors, production crew and film fans to connect and network about possible film collaborations, discuss current films and coordinate events happening around the Klamath Basin. Among Klamath Film’s annual events is the Klamath Independent Film Festival, held every September in Klamath Falls. Members range from professional filmmakers to students and individuals with a passion for movies in all forms.
The video workshop welcoming Nicholas on a virtual level, is a new offering at meetings this year, affording the opportunity for local members to interact with experts in the film industry in an open forum ask-me-anything style setting to gain valuable advice and hear stories about the Hollywood experience.
Nicholas’ career includes work on stage and screen as a performer, director and writer. Starting in the mid-1980s, Nicholas appeared in numerous TV series such as “Dallas,” “Mr. Belvedere,” “Remington Steele,” “Perfect Strangers,” “The New Mike Hammer, “and “My Two Dads.” Her film credits include her first credited roles in the films “Mutants in Paradise” and “Hot Resort”, and later in films such as “Total Reality,” “Univers’l,” and “Dirty People.”
In addition to on-camera work, Nicholas has performed in many theatrical stage productions, and was a member of Theatre in the Dark at the Odyssey Theatre in Los Angeles.
As a writer, Nicholas has contributed columns for Vine Times and Touring & Tasting Magazines, as well as articles for the Los Angeles Times, The Chronicle of the Horse and others. Her first book of non-fiction, “Royal Mack’s Teeny Tiny Wine Guide” (2005), was reissued in 2012, and an essay, “On Wine and Men,” appears in Penguin Books’ “In My Mother’s Kitchen.” For a time she taught writing at the University of Oregon.
Nicholas plans to visit the Klamath Basin in-person later this year for production of a new short film she is directing.
For more information about Klamath Film visit www.klamathfilm.org.