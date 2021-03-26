Actors and film extras are encouraged to apply for an open casting call in anticipation of a film to be shot at the end of April in Klamath and Siskiyou Counties about the Modoc War of 1872-73.
The film, titled “This is Their Land,” is a narrative short film showcasing a climactic battle and peace negotiations between the U.S. Army and Native Americans under the leadership of Captain Jack. The project is the senior thesis of multiple senior students at Cal State-Northridge and will feature a professional film crew and actors from Los Angeles alongside locally hired cast and crew to round out the production. The film has been in development in cooperation with Klamath Tribes.
The casting director for the film is currently seeking submissions of prospective local Oregon and Northern California cast through April 2, seeking Caucasian and Native American actors and extras to fill a number of speaking roles in the film as well as background extras. The film will be shot primarily in and around the Lava Beds area near Tulelake and possibly in Klamath County as well. Principal filming will take place April 25-29.
Native American actor roles include Captain Jack (male, 35-40), John Schonschin (male, 50-59), Toby “Winema” Riddle (female, 20-30), and Curley Headed Doctor (male, 40-49). Caucasian roles include General Canby (male, 50-59), Alfred Meacham (male, 45-49), Frank Riddle (male, 30-39), and Corporal Hollis (male, 25-35).
Interested actors should submit a headshot photo and resume to kerrybakercasting@gmail.com by April 2.
Additionally, the film will be hiring local crew with film production experience as well as local services such as trucking, catering, costumes, port-a-pottys, horse rental, and more.
For more information contact Klamath Film at info@klamathfilm.org or visit www.klamathfilm.org.