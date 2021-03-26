Jesse Borrego, an actor with more than 40 films and 20 television shows to his credit across a career that spans almost four decades, will be the featured guest at the April Klamath Film member meeting on Thursday, April 1.
The meeting is open to the public and offered both in-person and online via GoToMeeting from 6-8 p.m., featuring a chat with Borrego and updates about upcoming film productions slated to shoot in Klamath County.
The meeting will be held at the Falls Taphouse, located at 2215 Shallock Ave., and online via GoToMeeting. Login details for GoToMeeting access are available at www.klamathfilm.org.
Borrego grew up in San Antonio, Texas, and earned acclaim as a teen in dance competitions with his sister before pursuing an acting career. His dancing prowess earned a role on the musical TV show “Fame” (1984-1987), where Borrego co-starred opposite talented young stars including among others a Janet Jackson.
In the early 1990s Borrego became a recognizable figure in films largely in Chicano or Native American roles, appearing in films such as “Mi Vida Loca,” “Blood In, Blood Out,” and “Con Air.” He has also appeared on television programs such as “24,” “E.R.,” “Fear the Walking Dead,” and “Dexter.” Borrego co-starred in the Klamath Falls-shot feature film “Phoenix, Oregon” in 2018, which in February received a historic marker in downtown Klamath Falls on the Oregon Film Trail and celebrations included a cast reunion with Borrego.
The Falls Taphouse offers outdoor seating, a variety of beers on tap and a Wubba’s BBQ food truck. For more information visit www.klamathfilm.org.