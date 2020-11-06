The Oregon American Association of Retired Persons (AARP) will host a vital aging conference Nov. 10-12 virtually, according to a news release.
The 2020 Vital Aging Conference provides keynotes from leaders working to shape the future of aging; providing information, tools, and inspiration for the life retirees want. This year, the entire conference is being offered virtually over three-days and twelve sessions in November, starting at 10 a.m. each day.
Topics include design thinking to age well, life transitions, technology innovations, advances in brain and aging research, caregiving, and more. There will also be music, yoga, and trivia.Participation in the virtual event is free.
Register once for the whole conference and get reminder emails with links to each day’s sessions. The registration deadline is Monday, Nov. 8 at 5 p.m. To register visit www.aarp.org/or.