Simple animation, well-told stories, and intricate detail rarely provided previously – these are the elements that has made Extra Credits one of the most popular YouTube channels around that specialize in historic education appealing to both kids and adults.
The channel, which is operated by a collective of expatriates living in Hong Kong with backgrounds in television production, video game design, literature and academia, has gained great notoriety in providing fascinating stories from world history presented in a format that is easily palatable for children as well as adults; entertaining and informing. The channel, established in 2011, has garnered over 625 million views since its debut, structured into three primary areas of focus. “Extra Credits” looks at games as mass entertainment, detailing how they are made, their cultural meaning, and ways to make them better. “Extra Mythology” considers various stories of world mythology as a basis for culture. “Extra History” showcases dramatic adventures in world history. The channel’s tagline is “Because Learning Matters.”
During the ongoing COVID-19 health crisis the word ‘unprecedented’ has been utilized often, but one of Extra Credits’ best received mini-series proves that present circumstances are far from the first time – visit Extra Credits’ look at the 1918 Flu Pandemic.
Split into a six-part series of 10-minute videos, Extra Credits deep dive into the presents a detailed explanation of how a flu virus that began near a military base in Kansas spread globally at the tail end of World War I – expedited amid shipping lanes and soldiers traveling internationally to the frontlines, ultimately killing an estimated 100 million people around the world by the time the disease subsided in 1920.
The series details key players involved, from doctors and politicians actively work to stop the virus, or sometimes ignorantly contributing to its impact, and key moments when the flu took its deadliest toll. The series explains to great effect the misnomer behind one of the world’s deadliest pandemics – why a virus that began in the North American Midwest became known as the “Spanish Flu.”
The parallels to present day are obvious, a new unseen highly contagious virus leaves medical personnel baffled and communities in a quandary, unsure of whether to shutdown activities under quarantine conditions to quell its spread or continue on in the interest of the economy and war effort.
Additionally, Extra Credits has tackled similar topics such as a deadly cholera outbreak in England and how the disease’s origins were identified (search “The Broad Street Pump”), the Black Plague, tuberculosis, and a history of vaccines.
Extra Credits is the antidote for parents currently struggling with children at home trying to finding a means to homeschool, or explain the potential repercussions when viral pandemics are not taken seriously. Each video created utilizes basic animation structured in dramatic television-scripted style, creatively bringing history alive with engaging true stories from the past that rarely have been presented in school history textbooks. As the famous saying goes, “Those who don’t study history are doomed to repeat it.”
The 1918 flu pandemic series, at a little over an hour, is an easy and informative watch, that can help parents better understand present circumstances and engage kids in frank and honest conversations about what may come next.
Search “Extra Credits” on YouTube, or visit www.youtube.com/user/ExtraCreditz.