A welcome return to live performance following months of dormancy has a not-so-subtle nod to the plight suffered in 2020 by the Ross Ragland Theater, at the Ross Ragland Theater, when “What About Dan?” hits the venerable Ragland stage for a three-night run, Sept. 10-12.
Directed by Dan Neubauer, with musical direction by Dan Crenshaw, choreography by Samantha Burris and stage management by Tyler Dahl; the performances are a welcome return to productions at the venerable theater amidst the ongoing pandemic. Performances will begin at 7:30 p.m. each day.
The play is a laugh-filled look at the quandary of our times, set in the 1930s with obvious modern parallels in the town of “Kalamity Flats.” The “Robert Ragsdale Theater” is facing financial ruin during the Great Depression, and the richest person in town seeks to take advantage by acquiring the theater’s land to instead construct a shopping center. A community effort is made to stop the sale, but will it be enough to save the historic theater? The performances feature familiar music from the 1930s.
Rehearsals for the production have followed strict social distancing guidelines and extra precautions are being taken for cast, crew and audience to present the performances in as safe of a setting as possible.
“This is an industry where the show must go on, and we have created a production to make that happen,” said Ross Ragland Theater Executive Director Scott Mohon. “This is an incredibly talented group of people who are going above and beyond to build an experience for our community that allows us to safely gather and experience theater the way it is meant to be experienced – live.”
The Ross Ragland Theater is limiting seating and adding measures to ensure a safe and clean environment for the performances in adherence to state and federal COVID-19 guidelines.
“We will continue to set high standards and protocols to follow the suggested and mandated guidelines, as the health and safety of anyone who enters the Ragland facility is our utmost priority,” added Mohon.
Tickets for “What About Dan?!” are $20 – with student, senior and military discounts available – available at the Ross Ragland Theater box office during regular business hours, or by phone at 541-884-5483 (LIVE). Online sales are not permitted at this time to assure proper social distancing for seating.
For more information visit www.rrtheater.org.