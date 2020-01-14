Subscribe Today! Please read: Readers of local content on the Herald and News website – heraldandnews.com – will require a subscription beginning today. For the first few months, non-subscribers will still be able to view 10 articles for free. If you are not already a subscriber, now is a great time to join for as little as $10/month!

Get an intimate look at Neil Armstrong, the first man to step foot on the moon, with the documentary "Armstrong" at the downtown Klamath County Library on 5:30 p.m., Tuesday, Jan. 21, according to a news release.

With never-before-seen footage – including home videos shot by Armstrong – the documentary presents the life story of America’s most famous astronaut, from his childhood in rural Ohio to near-death experiences as a pilot for the U.S. Navy and NASA, through the Apollo 11 mission in 1969 that landed him on the moon and the tumultuous celebrity that came after.

"Armstrong" is unrated and runs for 1 hour, 40 minutes.

The Klamath County Library is at 126 S. Third St. in Klamath Falls. For more information call 541-882-8894.

Tags