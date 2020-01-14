Get an intimate look at Neil Armstrong, the first man to step foot on the moon, with the documentary "Armstrong" at the downtown Klamath County Library on 5:30 p.m., Tuesday, Jan. 21, according to a news release.
With never-before-seen footage – including home videos shot by Armstrong – the documentary presents the life story of America’s most famous astronaut, from his childhood in rural Ohio to near-death experiences as a pilot for the U.S. Navy and NASA, through the Apollo 11 mission in 1969 that landed him on the moon and the tumultuous celebrity that came after.
"Armstrong" is unrated and runs for 1 hour, 40 minutes.
The Klamath County Library is at 126 S. Third St. in Klamath Falls. For more information call 541-882-8894.