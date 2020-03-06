The latest film screening presented in the Ross Ragland Theater’s Big Screen series, “A Faster Horse” will be presented on Sunday, March 8 at 2 p.m.
The film highlights the fascinating history of the Ford Motor Company’s most famous car line – the Mustang. From its 1964 debut to present day, the Mustang has been the definitive American muscle car with a reputation, history, and engine noise like none other.
The documentary, which debuted in 2015 at the Tribeca Film Festival on the 50th anniversary of the car’s debut, was nominated for Best Sound Editing in a documentary feature film and garnered positive reviews and accolades. The film features historic and modern footage at Ford to see how the vehicle is designed and manufactured in an exclusive insider look at the legacy and innovation. The film tackles the tricky balance with maintaining a historic brand while under pressure to stay relevant in an ever-changing and highly-competitive vehicle market.
As the only model of the prestigious “pony cars” to remain in constant production since its debut in the 1960s, the film considers the state of the car industry following the 2008 recession that nearly bankrupted the vehicle manufacturing industry in the United States, along with the uncertainty surrounding only the fifth major redesign of the classic car line on the verge of its 50th anniversary. The film follows the Mustang engineering and design team, and showcases the manufacturing floor, in anticipation of the redesign’s internationally anticipated launch.
For the occasion, Lithia Ford will provide a brand new Mustang on display outside of the Ross Ragland Theater, as well as other vintage Ford models courtesy of the Kruise of Klamath. The Klamath County Museum will also have its vintage Mustang on-site. Following the film presentation there will be a brief question-and-answer session.
In addition, inside the Ross Ragland Theater lobby before and after the film screening, an assortment of video game systems with car racing games and steering wheels will be made available for people to play.
Anyone who arrives at the event in a Ford Mustang will receive two complimentary passes to the film screening.
Admission to the film screening is $9 for adults, $7 for seniors, $5 for college students, and $2 for students K-12. Tickets may be purchased at the door the day of the event, or in advance through the Ross Ragland Theater’s box office at 541-884-5483, or online at www.rrtheater.org.