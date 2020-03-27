In “I’ll Give You the Sun” by Jandy Nelson, twin brother and sister Noah and Jude battle through their upbringing, the loss of a loved one and getting to know themselves in a fascinating way that is both unique to only them yet also familiar.
I’ll let you in on a secret to my affinity for this book: I myself am a member of a boy/girl twinship. Now that I’ve gained the credibility to talk about boy/girl twins, I can tell you this book is exactly what it’s like in those relationships, although maybe with a little bit lower stakes and a little less creativity.
Noah tells the story of his/their lives in the early years, and after the loss of their family member Jude takes over their story. (I said his/their because with twins, especially while they still live at home together before they grow up, one of their stories is also the other’s.)
The pair are both artists and they dissect their world in a way I haven’t read before. They speak in turns of phrases that are clear and understandable, but that are entirely theirs. They metaphorically do things in their heads that are so figurative and descriptive that is captures their depth of their adolescent emotions. You don’t read that Noah is upset by reading “I’m upset.” Instead you read “Self-portrait: Boy Rowing Madly Back Through Time”
The characters surrounding Noah and Jude are also quirky and odd in their own ways, from their effervescent mother to the boy that Noah is in love with who is both a star pitcher who gets a free-ride to Stanford and an astrology nerd who explores the woods with Noah for meteorites amongst the trees.
The way Nelson confines the halves of the story to either Noah or Jude’s heads lets the reader know out of the gate how unreliable the pair will be as narrators. While Noah is telling the story, you only hear about how Noah feels when Jude antagonizes him. You don’t find out until Jude picks up the story that Noah had it all wrong and that him lashing back out at Jude made the chasm between the pair that formed even wider.
Later, you hear about Jude’s insufferable loneliness in the wake of their loved-one’s passing, where when Noah was talking, he was the one without friends or an outlet. It can get frustrating for the reader once you know the whole truth, but it’s also a perfect depiction of reality. In real life we only get to occupy our own heads. We don’t get to know the truth of what others think/feel often until after the damage has been done.
Nelson does a great job of capturing the incredible intimacy and bond that twins share, yet the way they can also suffocate each other and know the perfect ways to hurt when they want to. Noah and Jude (or “Noah and Jude” as Jude refers to her sculpture of them she makes toward the end of the book before splitting the stone down the middle to produce “Noah and Jude”) have their own language and when they fight, the whole house can feel it, and it isn’t pretty (that one’s familiar to me). The two teens split up the world by its elements and Jude trades several of her possessions, including the sun and the stars for a drawing Noah made.
They know each other like no one else ever could, yet there are also instances where the twins fail miserably to communicate and understand each other. One makes the other feel as though they don’t have a right to grieve the death they experience because one of them was closer to the person that the other. Yet when Noah nearly drowns after recklessly cliff-jumping while grieving, Jude pulls him from the water and unleashes her fury at him for attempting to leave the world without her. That scene spoke directly to my nightmares of losing my twin, and was an intense moment that rang with the truth of reality.
Each twin in the story has their own journey to tell with their own dreams, their own love-interests and their own struggles to understand who they are. Even still, Noah and Jude’s stories are intertwined in the way that twins’ stories are. “I’ll Give you the Sun” is a fun, rollercoaster of a read about loss, love and family that pulls you in with language and people unlike your typical reads and is absolutely worth the read.