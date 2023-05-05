I am writing about the jet proposed for Veterans Park in Klamath Falls. My husband was in the Air Force for over 20 years and I respect this branch of the service. But I was checking and there are six branches of the service.
So why should we honor only one branch of the service in our Veterans Park?
You are completely ignoring all the other branches of the service. If you are going to honor one you should be honoring all of them. Every branch of the service serves our country and give their lives for us and our country. To tell the other branches they are not as important as the Air Force is unpatriotic.
Not only is this an important item to rethink but using the money that was for COVID relief victims on a jet is completely ludicrous. I am sure we have businesses or others that could benefit from this money. If you are not thinking of the people of Klamath County then you do not need to be in the political positions you are now serving. I am ashamed to have grown up in this community and see the City of Klamath Falls and the County Commissioners squandering this government money on a jet to represent the Air Force only in Veterans Park.
Lana Shaw
Klamath Falls
BLAZING PADDLES IS A SUCCESS
The Assistance League of Klamath Basin would like to thank the Klamath Basin Pickleball Association for hosting the Blazing Paddles III Pickleball tournament April 15-16 at Harbor Isles Tennis Club. The tournament was a successful fundraiser, supporting ALKB’s Operation School Bell Program.
Last year, the Blazing Paddles Tournament raised enough funds to clothe more than 300 children of the 1,800 that received clothing vouchers from the Operation School Bell Program.
We would especially like to thank the many event sponsors who care so deeply for the mission of this worthwhile fundraiser, and thank them for their dedication to our community. Also, a special thanks to all who purchased tickets for the Clothe a Child raffle.
Cathie Davis
ALKB VP of Communications
COUNTY LIBRARY BAN ‘JUST FLAT WRONG’
I want to start by indicating my respect for our County Commissioners and the work they have done with the city council to make Klamath Falls a better place for all citizens.
We have a level of cooperation that is an example for all local governments.
That being said, I believe my colleagues in the County are wrong to ban political meetings at the county library and to ban books to be used for discussions at the library. Our library is a jewel in the state and gets many compliments state-wide. Constitutionally and morally a decision to ban political gatherings at the library and to try to dictate content that can be discussed is just flat wrong.
From a practical standpoint, we have been trying very hard to recruit attorneys, doctors and other professionals to our community and a decision like this one undoes all the good work done by our economic development people. It just reinforces an image of our community as parochial and narrow-minded. The answer to those offended by certain subjects and books is not censorship but more discussion and free speech. A thriving First Amendment is critical to the continued existence of our community.