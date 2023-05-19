JUDGING A BOOK BY ITS COVER
I have attended public hearings through Klamath Libraries for subjects considered political, and never was there outrage — only discussion.
Those raising concerns appear hypocritical and political in their motivations; likely having never bothered to actually attend the social justice book club, nor read the book or even a summary for which they now claim outrage. This is the very definition of judging a book by its cover.
Would the film “On the Basis of Sex” be banned because of its title? Surely with that name it must be porn — right? — rather than an award-winning film about the Supreme Court. The prize-winning book “Naked Lunch” is not about nudity nor a daytime meal. “To Kill a Mockingbird” is not a tutorial for slaughtering birds.
Can anyone airing complaints actually claim to have read the book sparking their feigned outrage, or is it just the title “No More Cops” for which they have a problem? Is it that a social justice book club even exists?
It was sad to hear that county leadership has allegedly used the word “entrenched” in their viewpoint, brought up during the most recent library advisory board meeting. They too are literally judging the book by its cover.
As hosts the library doesn’t endorse political viewpoints, only provide a forum for public discourse. By considering oversight, moderation, or elimination, leadership is dangerously treading down a path of suppression of free speech. The First Amendment doesn’t exist solely for speech that you personally agree with, nor does it give the right to ban speech that may oppose your particular viewpoint.
If you don’t like it, don’t read it. If you don’t like a book club that is themed around social justice, don’t attend. It truly is as simple as that.
Kurt Liedtke
Klamath Falls
SECURITY AT THE ROSS RAGLAND THEATER
Yes, I do volunteer at the Ross. Isn’t it a nuisance having to go through that screening upon entering the theater? Isn’t it time consuming? Isn’t it a bit “over the top!” I mean this is Klamath Falls — what danger could lurk here?
Yes, we are aware that this added security can be a hassle and can really slow things down, however everyone that works or volunteers at the Ross want our patrons (and workers and performers) to feel as safe as possible. We love our patrons! You are important to us and we are sorry to have to implicate these safety measures, but no one can prepare for everything that might happen at these venues.
We truly live the adage, “an ounce of prevention.” So please help us all adjust to these changing times. Remember to come early to the shows and please be aware that no knives or guns can be brought in. Come, enjoy, and feel good that your safety is important to us. Thank you for understanding and helping us all adjust to changes.
Jan Ronningen
Klamath Falls
