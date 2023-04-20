HOMELESS NEED RELIEF FUNDS, NOT JET
Recently, my husband and I stopped to help a homeless woman who was without safe shelter on a very cold, snowy night. We offered to move her to a safer location where she would be under cover from the elements and would have access to a bathroom.
In the next week, she shared her experiences of sexual assault, mistreatment by authorities, and her thoughts and fears. We concluded that she suffered from serious mental illness that plagued her with paranoia, anxiety, and delusions.
We tried (and failed) to find adequate services for her here, so we offered to take her to Medford to a warmer climate. I believe our community has failed to address the issues of homelessness and mental illness for many vulnerable people. For too long we have blamed, stereotyped, marginalized, and ridiculed them, treated them as invisible, robbed them of dignity.
We now have an opportunity to use the pandemic relief money provided to our community to address some of these challenging needs here in Klamath Falls. We need to create places where they can safely sleep, and provide bathrooms and showers.
The citizens of our city are telling our leaders that a “jet on a stick” is a frivolous use of precious money, when there are pressing survival needs for so many people.
At at City Council meeting, Dr. Edward Silling, Ph. D, shared his ironic yet apropos model of the homeless veteran sleeping under the shadow of a military jet of questionable benefit. If we want to impress tourists and lure new business, we must focus on those souls who live here now in inadequate, dangerous, and degrading situations. That sight does not impress visitors. Compassion does.
To quote Mahatma Gandhi, “the true measure of any society can be found in how it treats its most vulnerable members.”
Klamath Falls, how do we measure up?
Wendy Millard
Klamath Falls
JENSEN RIGHT CHOICE FOR SCHOOL BOARD
Four candidates have thrown their hats in the ring for City School Board Zone 1, which is up for a vote this May. And all city residents can vote for this zone. This important position requires strong management skills, financial savvy, and a passion for helping our students become the best they can be.
All individuals vying for these seats are decent and creditable individuals in their own rights. But one candidate’s skill set makes her a standout: Andrea Jensen.
As a U.S. Air Force officer, Jensen served as a financial management officer overseeing a budget of $8 million at Dyess Air Force Base in Texas. When stationed in Japan, she was the medical group readiness officer managing readiness, deployment, and training programs for 425 personnel. She rewrote their medical contingency response plan to prepare for potential disasters.
As the medical logistics officer at Kadena Air Base in Okinawa, Japan she was responsible for a $5 million medical equipment program. Jensen is the only candidate with the financial and management competence to help strengthen our city schools. And we all know that they desperately need strengthening.
But perhaps most importantly, Jensen has 11 years of first-hand, city schools experience. Her three children have attended Roosevelt, Ponderosa, and Klamath Union High School. She understands what is working well for the students and what could be improved.
Strong communities require strong schools. I urge you to help build a stronger school board for our kids and for our community. Vote for Andrea Jensen.
Karen Lynch
Klamath Falls
ELECT THEROS TO CITY SCHOOL BOARD
Lori Theros was on the school board during my 11 years as KFCS superintendent. I found her to be a great advocate for our children and worked very effectively to help ensure that all students, not just those easiest to educate, received an excellent education in our schools.
Being a board member for over 25 years, Lori brings with her a wealth of experience. This is an extremely important quality in the city school district today, as most current board members have had a very short tenure on the board. Her wisdom, that comes from experience, is invaluable.
Also invaluable is her 13 years on the Oregon School Board Association. This position gives the local schools a real say in state-wide education issues. She is respected across the state for her knowledge, experience and compassion for young people.
It is rare to have the opportunity to vote for such an outstanding person to represent our families locally and across Oregon. I urge you to take advantage of this opportunity and vote for Lori Theros for KFCS school board.
Paul Hillyer
Klamath Falls
DEAR SENATORS: PROTECT WOMEN’S RIGHTS
As a mother of three girls, I ask you to vote to protect them and their unique qualities today. I ask you to protect women’s rights and stand up for all women who have the right to compete fairly against other women. There are significant biological differences in upper body strength, noted by scientists Lassek and Gaulin in a 2009 study. The study states that men on average have 61% more muscle mass than women.
It found that men have about 75% more arm muscle mass than women translating to 90% greater upper body strength in men. This was true with the average of the men’s upper body strength being higher than 99.9% of the women.
It also stated that in the legs, men’s muscle mass is about 50% greater than that of women and translates to 65% greater lower body strength than women.
It is crucial that we defend women and honor the discipline and skill it takes to be a top-performing female athlete, without allowing biological males who have a biological advantage to be in competition with them.
To deny women a protected class for competition is unethical, unscientific, and violates the oath all Senators and Representatives take upon entering office.
Representatives who voted against the Protection of Women and Girls in Sports Act have taken this sentence from the Declaration of Independence and solidified that only biological men should have these rights: “We hold these truths to be self-evident, that all men are created equal, that they are endowed by their Creator with certain unalienable Rights, that among these are Life, Liberty and the pursuit of Happiness.”
We need your courage in fighting for the underrepresented victims of those who would allow biological males to steal their confidence, their privacy, and their records that they have fought hard to earn.
Tammy Belau
Klamath Falls