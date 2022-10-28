ELECTION BALLOT IS YOUR SUPER POWER
Election ballots are now mailed out and maybe already delivered to your home. Your ballot is your super power! Use your power to participate in our democracy.
Unsure of which candidate to vote for or what the ballot measures are? Go to VOTE411.org and put in your address or go to lwvklamath.org for additional information about your candidates and the ballot measures.
You can watch videos of candidate forums and read about the pros and cons of the ballot measures without leaving your home.
The League of Women Voters of Klamath County is dedicated to voter service to our county and we want to encourage you to use your super power!
Diane Eastman-Shockey
Klamath Falls
A VOTE FOR MEASURE 114 MAKES SENSE Many Klamath County residents are proud gun owners who use their weapons safely for hunting, trapshooting and other purposes. However, many Oregon citizens are not such responsible gun owners. Look at these Oregon statistics from EveryStat.org.
• In an average year, 544 people die and 617 are wounded by guns in Oregon.
• Suicides count for 81% of these deaths, homicides for 15%, and the rest by accidents or police shootings.
• Guns are the second-leading cause of deaths among children and teens in Oregon.
• Gun deaths and injuries cost Oregon $8.1 billion each year, of which $89.1 million are paid by taxpayers.
Measure 114 would not end gun fatalities and injuries, but it would help to protect our fellow Oregonians. The measure would:
• Require a completed background check to buy a gun. Background checks are already a part of our society and are often required for renters, IT jobs, educators (often even Sunday School teachers need a background check) as well as other positions. We should also require a background check for buyers of lethal weapons.
• Require safety training to get a gun permit. To own a weapon, one should know firearm laws and how to safely lock, load, unload, fire and store a weapon. One could take firearm classes at our community college, as well as private schools and other institutions.
• Prohibit magazines over 10 rounds. Oregon already restricts big game hunters to a magazine capacity of five bullets and just three for bird hunting. Restrictions on high capacity magazines reduced gun fatalities during the 10-year federal ban from 1994 to 2004. Magazine restrictions that protect our wildlife can also help to protect our own species.
By passing Measure 114, we can reduce the $89.1 million we pay in taxes related to the gun violence in our state. Vote “yes” on Measure 114!
Jean Knight
Klamath Falls
VOTERS DON’T BELIEVE THE MESSENGERS
Democrats are desperately trying to tell people how they have changed America for the better, blaming each other as well as the media for not getting the message out to voters, who apparently aren’t paying attention.
That’s probably true, that Americans aren’t getting the message, but not because they don’t hear it, but because they don’t believe it.
Politicians on both sides are guilty of the same miscalculation in thinking that voters are swayed by political statements and messages instead of being capable of deciding issues based on what they see and experience themselves, and it’s a tactical error to assume that people need politicians to explain to them what they can plainly see.
The amazing thing is that when politicians get elected, they think voters suddenly become dimwits who believe everything they are told. It’s practically a miracle.
They are unable to come to terms with the notion that most voters are actually intelligent and the knowledge they have comes through observing the health of America in general, combined with their own life’s experiences, not through politician’s expertly polished speeches or glossy literature. Are voters that easy to deceive?
I’m guessing your answer will depend on whether your party wins or loses.
Calvin Sale
Klamath Falls
LET’S AT LEAST
FOLLOW LAST SIX COMMANDMENTS
I am very confused about the letter written by Stephen Lewis (Oct. 15, 2022). His statement: “Is this what Jesus wanted? To die earlier in order to block women’s rights to have control over their own bodies.”
Jesus loves the little children. It is the Republicans that fought hard to overturn Roe v. Wade. After all, abortion kills the “little children.”
I know that there are a lot of people out there that don’t believe in God or the Bible. But if we could only follow the last six commandments in the Bible: Honor your father and your mother; You shall not murder, commit adultery, not steal or bear false witness against your neighbor, and not covet. Wouldn’t this be a better world to live in if we at least followed these guidelines?
We are given the privilege of voting who we want in office. Let’s try and vote for those who, at least, try to follow the last six commandments.
Barbara Vinicky
Klamath Falls
PUT HOMELESS INTO MILITARY
The homeless people should be drafted into the military. They would gain some self-respect besides pulling their own weight.
Trish Purgess
Klamath Falls
CITY’S TRAFFIC LIGHTS ARE MISTIMED
In my 49 years, for 46 the traffic lights in Klamath Falls allowed for smooth transit from one end to the other.
With the sensors and cameras at every light Klamath Falls, should have better- flowing traffic like we used to.
I propose they are mistimed for the worst vehicle mileage to bolster city coffers with state gas tax kickbacks and because the administration is eco-profiteering terrorists.
Eric Edgar
Klamath Falls