TIRED OF NEGATIVE CAMPAIGN ADVERTISING
The worst part of election years is the commercials on TV.
I sincerely hope folks think about what they hear. Right now we have two candidates for governor who are trashing our state, talking out of both sides of their mouths.
One side I love Oregon, the other, trashing our state and being rude about the opposition. When did it become OK to spout vile comments about Oregonians ... that is not the Oregon way.
We've already seen the man who said that he alone could fix things, and did nothing but enrich himself on our dime. I will be voting for the person who actually does her job for us. Not the one who thinks Oregon is going to hell in handbasket.
Saying politics doesn't belong in schools or healthcare by a political candidate is a contradiction ... don't fall for false promise-makers that pretend to be nice.
Darcy Miller
Klamath Falls
PAY ATTENTION TO WHAT POLITICIANS DO, NOT SAY
In response to 'Oregon voters need to wake up" (Letters to the editor, Oct. 15):
I woke up and looked around. In the last two years Democrats have been in control of the House, Senate and the executive office. I see lots of lies about how good things are, or how good things are going to be, but debt has gone out of sight, the southern border is wide open, crime is up, people are leaving blue states, like California, because of stupid policies and taxes.
There has been an explosion of tents, trash and “waste” in many major cities run by Democrats. We had energy independence and now we are begging other countries to produce oil that we could be producing, gas prices are up and we are using our reserve to try to keep gas prices down for the upcoming election. We are told the electric car is the answer to our energy needs but, the fact is, we do not have the power grid to support AC units in the summer let alone millions of electric cars.
We also have a politicized FBI and Justice Department making the scales of justice out of balance. Young kids are being encourage to change their sex before they are old enough to know what that means.
I don’t think Republicans are always right but I look around and I think we should “pay attention to what people do, not only what they say, deeds reveal a lie.” I see a lot of lying in the last two years and not much that is good for the people actually happening.
Stephen Goode
Klamath Falls
THANKS FOR HELPING OUR DISABLED VETERANS
Disabled American Veterans, Chapter 12 in Klamath Falls would like to sincerely thank the community for participating in our 2022 fundraiser drawing.
We thank everyone who donated money at our tables. This money and the money from the ticket sales is used for Veteran Assistance in Klamath County.
We are a non-profit organization which serves the local Veteran Community with free assistance with VA benefit applications, free transportation to and from VA medical appointments, food boxes, limited financial assistance, donated household items, and a free Wednesday morning breakfast.
Again, we want to thank you for your continued and generous support.
Kari Parisi
Klamath Falls