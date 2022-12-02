MEASURE 114 WON’T
MAKE US SAFER What other constitutionally guaranteed right requires a course to be passed before that right can be exercised?
MEASURE 114 WON’T
MAKE US SAFER What other constitutionally guaranteed right requires a course to be passed before that right can be exercised?
What other constitutionally guaranteed right requires a fee to be paid prior to exercising that right?
Even the right to an attorney is paid for if you cannot afford one.
What does the word infringe mean?
Why should we have to submit to two identical background checks to purchase a firearm? How is this going to make us any safer?
At present, fingerprints are taken, and a background check is submitted for every firearm purchased, to include private sales and gun shows.
A firearm does not change hands until a background approval number is issued.
How is limiting magazine capacity going to make us any safer? I argue that it will make us less safe.
What excuse will be used when crime continues to rise, as it will.
Will firearms owners be blamed again and our right completely taken away?
Can we take a different approach?
Can we prosecute criminals, put them away and not let them back out?
Can we pass stricter punishment for crimes committed with a firearm?
The only thing Measure 114 will do is punish the law-abiding citizen.
Ken Smith
Klamath Falls
COMMISSIONERS
SHOULD RECONSIDER 90-SECOND RULE
After watching the Nov. 29 Klamath County Commissioners business meeting and reading the article in this Wednesday’s Herald & News, I have a comment or two.
The three people that had public comments, Allen Headley, Steve McElnuerry, and Barbara McElnuerry, brought up some interesting subjects. They were only given 90 seconds to comment and were cut off mid-sentence.
They were told they could make an appointment with the Commissioners to discuss their matters. The Commissioners even stated they have been absent a few weeks.
Sometimes, matters that the three citizens brought up, should be heard in public meetings, so the rest of Klamath County’s citizens can be made aware of issues of importance. I don’t think 90 seconds is enough time to to explain a problem, or situation. I wish the Commissioners would rethink the 90-second policy to give citizens a bit more time to express their opinions or concerns.
Bob Shaw
Klamath Falls
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.