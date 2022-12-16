KUDOS TO LEADERSHIP IN KLAMATH COUNTY
I would like to take a moment as our year closes out to publicly recognize Klamath County leadership’s response to failed wells that impacted many lives within the county.
My family was one of many affected by a failed well due to low water tables in the late summer of 2021. We discovered a renewed sense of appreciation for daily access to water in our homes and quickly recognized that a failed well created a legitimate humanitarian crisis that required an immediate adjustment to our normalized lifestyles.
It is the response to this crisis on the part of our County Commissioners in concert with the amazing staff at the County Water Masters Office, and a local resident who utilized her ODHS Emergency Management experience as a voice for all property owners facing failed wells, that I desire to highlight.
The efforts made by County leadership to this crisis was overwhelming. Klamath County provided water storage equitable to household size and need, as well as free water deliveries to fill storage tanks on a weekly basis, ensuring water needs were met.
Those seeking to correct failed wells encountered estimated well bids ranging from $6,000 to $60,000. The County Leaders stepped forward with aid-based grants. The financial aid that provided up to 75% percent of the cost enable otherwise unfathomable expense to be overcome.
The county has extended weekly deliveries of water to homeowners throughout the county for property owners not yet able to resolve their failed wells. The refusal to provide a one-size fits all solution to the failed well problem in Klamath County by the County Commissioners demonstrates sound leadership that recognizes the diversity of our County and the reality of need.
All who have faced crisis extend our thanks for the sound leadership and commitment of Klamath County representatives who acted on behalf of county residents in need.
Charles Bland
Klamath Falls
SHERIFF NEEDS TO OBEY LAWS,
OBSERVE OATH Although I respect Sheriff Kaber and his difficult job as sheriff, I was disappointed in his comments regarding Ballot Measure 114.
As a retired Klamath County clerk, I am very aware of what my oath and other elected officials’ oaths state. The oaths have similar wording to “I swear or affirm I will obey all laws and the constitution of the state of Oregon.”
The oath does not include any language regarding “laws that I agree with” or “ones that are easy to enforce.”
During my tenure as county clerk there were many laws regarding elections, recording of real property records, marriage licenses, and other matters that I might not have agreed with either portions of or totally. However, I did my best to obey all the laws.
I would urge all of the sheriffs of the state who have taken the same position as Sheriff Kaber to re-read and follow their oath. We have systems in place to pass laws and also to amend or repeal laws. Those systems should be used if appropriate. No elected official should be allowed to follow only the laws of their choosing.
Linda Smith
Klamath Falls
SETTING THE RECORD STRAIGHT
The Dec. 3 op-ed, “City, county ignoring citizens, concerns in pushing forward with fighter jet in Veterans Park” mentioned Trish Seiler’s eco-tourism proposal.
We emphasize that she currently has no connection whatsoever with individuals opposing the jet project.
Ed Silling
Klamath Falls
CONSIDER USING
CULTURAL TAX CREDIT
Oregonians, and only Oregonians, have the unique opportunity to direct a portion of their state taxes to fund arts, heritage and humanities work across the state by using the Cultural Tax Credit. The vast majority of Oregonians who are eligible, however, are not aware of the opportunity.
The Oregon Cultural Trust, a charitable state agency, administers the Cultural Tax Credit. Both were created by the Oregon State Legislature in 2001 in response to the national trend of decreased government funding for arts and culture.
Participating in the tax credit is easy. First, make a donation to a cultural nonprofit that matters to you – your local library, a performing arts organization, a museum or any of the 1,500-plus organizations qualified by the Cultural Trust. Then make a contribution of equal or lesser value to the Trust that same year to qualify for the tax credit. The credit is equal to the amount of the contribution to the Trust, and may not exceed $500 for a single filer, $1,000 for joint filers or $2,500 for Class-C corporations.
In fiscal year 2022, Oregonians gave a record $5.7 million to the Cultural Trust. Sixty percent of that went straight into creative makers’ hands. The remaining 40% helps grow a permanent fund for Oregon arts, heritage and humanities.
Since 2003, donations to the Cultural Trust have generated more than $30 million in grants to cultural organizations across Oregon. Fiscal year 2023 grants were awarded to 138 organizations making a difference in Oregon, including $32,523 to the Lakeview Community Partnership and $15,598 to the Klamath County Cultural Coalition.
For more information on the Oregon Cultural Trust, and to learn more about all the ways you can get involved, visit https://culturaltrust.org.
Gayle Yamasaki
Klamath Falls
SOROPTIMISTS THANK THEIR SUPPORTERS
Soroptimist International of Klamath Falls held their “Country Christmas” luncheon and auction on Dec. 2 at the Running Y’s Juniper Hall. Soroptimist would like to thank all attendees and supporters for a beautiful afternoon full of holiday inspiration and giving!
Soroptimist is thankful for our generous community of businesses and individuals that raised over $22,000 in funds so our service organization can help to create opportunities and inspire actions that transform the lives of women and children in our greater Klamath Basin community.
In addition, we had many individuals and businesses donate funds and we thank each and everyone for supporting the dream that women and girls have access to the education and training they need to reach their full potential and live out all of their dreams!
Johanna Scholer,
Michelle Wynne (co-chairs) and Rachael Spoon (president)
Soroptimist Club
REP. BENTZ NEEDS TO DEFEND DEMOCRACY To Rep. Cliff Bentz: The latest abomination from our former president calling for the “…termination of all rules, regulations, and articles, even those found in the Constitution…” deserves your immediate condemnation.
Despite the 2020 election being the most open, secure, and fair election in history; despite his own attorney general and election czar defending the legitimacy of the election; despite no evidence of massive election fraud; and despite 61 failed lawsuits aimed at overturning the 2020 election, he still cites his worn-out election fraud fantasy as substantiation for his outrageous statement.
Silence, fealty, and impotence are not appropriate responses to the dangerous tantrums of a spoiled rich boy unaccustomed to not getting his way (who is still the de facto leader of your party).
As our congressman, who has the ear of most of Eastern and Southern Oregon, it’s time for you to heed your oath of office and “… support and defend the Constitution of the United States against all enemies, foreign and domestic … so help me God,” by standing up with a loud, clear, and public denunciation of this man and his words attacking our Constitution. Do it to keep America great. Do it to defend democracy. Please condemn this lunacy.
Joseph Bova
Ashland