HOW A CITY COUNCIL POSITION IS FILLED
The prior Klamath City Council Ward 3 counselor Matt Dodson resigned his seat in August 2022 and moved out of the city.
HOW A CITY COUNCIL POSITION IS FILLED
The prior Klamath City Council Ward 3 counselor Matt Dodson resigned his seat in August 2022 and moved out of the city.
The City Council opted not to make a short-term appointment, and instead opened the position on the Nov. 8 ballot.
Three candidates stood for election. The top vote-getter, Stephen Hedlund, a local attorney, informally withdrew himself from consideration though only after the ballots were printed, and did not campaign.
Instead he applied for a local circuit judge position, and was appointed by Gov. Tina Kotek beginning Jan. 1.
It was unfortunate that his name appeared on the ballot, and more unfortunate that he garnered the most votes, despite not campaigning, and despite having little interest in serving in this capacity.
Once Hedlund formally withdrew, on Dec. 19, the council determined to open the seat to appointment for a two-year term until the next general election in 2024.
They voted to accept applications for a 30-day period beginning Jan. 2, and received four applications. The application period closed Feb. 6. Note that this date was now three months after the election, and seven months since the position was vacated. All four applicants were interviewed in an intensive closed session of the council Feb. 16.
However, three of the four applicants had not stood for election. If appointed, they would serve in an elective position without being elected. They have not appeared in any recent council meetings to show interest in the city's business.
This gives the appearance that favored candidates were possibly encouraged to apply, or that someone felt this was an easy path to elective office, and perhaps to higher positions in the future.
City officials stressed this was not a “beauty contest” and that the second vote-getter in the November election had no right to be considered a “runner-up” or be automatically appointed. They could apply if they wished, just like anyone else.
One wonders why there is some mistrust of “government,” or local politics. If there is indeed an “old boys network,” despite the fact our council now has a majority of women counselors. If someone's last name, family fame, or other local factors are determinants of who gets to make decisions. If this is just “business as usual.”
In the end, an applicant was chosen, not one who stood for election. One wonders how interested they are in local affairs, especially in a lower-income area such as the Mills.
Emily Strauss
Klamath Falls
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.