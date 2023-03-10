I’ve served as the Public Health Administrator for Klamath County for four years. During my tenure, I’ve watched our community endure drought, wildfires and the COVID-19 pandemic. I’ve witnessed communities across the state suffer when disaster strikes and their chronically underfunded public health workforce struggles to adequately respond. I’ve seen enough to know that we must do more to stabilize and rebuild Oregon’s public health system.
Ten years ago, Oregon’s Public Health Modernization program launched. We’ve made a lot of progress since then, but our work is not yet done. That’s why I’m calling for legislators to fully fund Public Health Modernization this year.
When public health works effectively, it tends to be invisible. It’s only when things go wrong that the public is aware of the full scope of our work, which includes preventing communicable and chronic diseases, ensuring everyone has access to healthy drinking water and clean air, and getting pregnant women and children access to nutritious food. The COVID-19 pandemic demonstrated the importance of effective public health emergency response systems, but the truth is that much of our work is in preventing health issues before they occur.
As trusted partners in the community, we work with families, schools, long-term care facilities, health care providers, media partners, social services, faith leaders, non-profits, private businesses and more. State investments and a dedicated public health workforce drive this work forward.
Public health is people-powered, and you’d be hard-pressed to find a group more dedicated to their communities than public health workers. But when we’re under-resourced, the services we can offer our community are limited. We can’t wait for the next disaster to strike to find out that we’re inadequately prepared. Please join me in asking our legislators to fully fund statewide Public Health Modernization for $286 million in the 2023-25 budget.