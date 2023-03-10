PUBLIC HEALTH IS PEOPLE-POWERED

I’ve served as the Public Health Administrator for Klamath County for four years. During my tenure, I’ve watched our community endure drought, wildfires and the COVID-19 pandemic. I’ve witnessed communities across the state suffer when disaster strikes and their chronically underfunded public health workforce struggles to adequately respond. I’ve seen enough to know that we must do more to stabilize and rebuild Oregon’s public health system.

