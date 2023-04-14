SUPPORT BIGGS FOR KLAMATH FALLS CITY SCHOOLS BOARD
The reason for my first-time Letter to the editor is my strong support for Andrew Biggs for the City Schools Board. Having been a former School Board member, I know the qualities needed to accomplish this very important task of setting policy for the school district. We are extremely fortunate to have someone with Andrew’s qualifications willing to serve.
His motive is right: to have the best education and climate for children. He made the move from Washington, DC, where he was Deputy Director for Policy for the Social Security Administration, to Klamath Falls with his wife Heidi, to provide a better environment in which to raise their son who is now a student in the district.
Andrew’s education is extensive, including a PhD from the London School of Economics. He has been appointed to important government policy positions by Presidents George W. Bush, Barack Obama, Donald Trump and Joe Biden. Much of his work has been in policy for Social Security reform, where he has been published widely in academic publications and national newspapers including the Wall Street Journal. He has testified before Congress on numerous occasions. In 2016, he was appointed by Obama to the Financial Board overseeing the bankruptcy of Puerto Rico, on which he continues to serve. His strength in policy would be invaluable in our district.
But most of all, my husband Alan and I know him personally as a man of integrity, credibility, talent and quiet strength, willing to accomplish a task. It would be an understatement to say he would be a tremendous asset to our City School Board.