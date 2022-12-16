BOYS BASKETBALL
Thursday, Dec. 15
Redmond JV 59, North Lake/Paisley 39
Junction City 63, Mazama 32
Portola 82, Modoc 48
Wednesday, Dec. 14
Prospect Charter 57, Gilchrist 43
Tuesday, Dec. 13
Henley 59, Yreka 41
Klamath Union 51, St. Mary's (Medford) 40
Lakeview 71, Modoc 53
Bonanza 70, Illinois Valley 59
Sherman 79, Gilchrist 33
Chiloquin 53, North Lake/Paisley 46
Butte Valley 66, Big Valley 44
Saturday, Dec. 10
Marshfield JV 44, Crosspoint Christian 38
Newport 56, Klamath Union 44
Philomath 71, Henley 41
Lost River 66, Mazama JV 28
Crosshill Christian 64, Bonanza 55
Gilchrist 61, McKenzie 30
North Lake/Paisley 48, Yoncalla 27
Butte Valley 37, Chiloquin 30
Tulelake 50, Modoc 46
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Philomath 32, Mazama 27
Fall River 82, Tulelake 22
Henley 78, Yreka 66
Sutherlin 60, Mazama 39
Lakeview 51, Modoc 21
Bonanza 39, Illinois Valley 31
North Lake/Paisley 38, Chiloquin 36
Roseburg JV 48, Crosspoint Christian 18
Seaside 40, Klamath Union 32
Gladstone 61, Henley 53
Henley JV 37, Lost River 25
North Lake/Paisley 54, Lakeview JV 16
Bonanza 57, Crosshill Christian 44
Chiloquin 44, Butte Valley 32
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Invalid password or account does not exist
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Secure & Encrypted
Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
A receipt was sent to your email.