Gene Souza

Gene Souza

 Klamath Irrigation District

Laws and contracts help ensure dispute resolution and promotes the maintenance of domestic tranquility. As with all government activities, the Klamath Project should be operated in accordance with law, not illegal shut-off orders, illegal water diversions, nor thuggish federal extortion tactics.

The Klamath Tribes and Klamath Irrigation District (KID) both have water rights in Oregon’s Upper Klamath Lake. While the Klamath Tribes water rights are for protection of fish species, KID.’s water rights are for irrigation, and both rights are valid property rights entitled to legal and mutual respect. The Endangered Species Act also imposes requirements that must be legally understood and respected.

Tags

Recommended for you