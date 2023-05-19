As Klamath County’s Public Health Director, one of my top priorities is to protect the health and safety of our youth.

My first job at Public Health was as a tobacco prevention coordinator, and the issues I was dealing with 10 years ago are the same issues we are still fighting today — addictive tobacco products that are hooking our kids on nicotine products. The tobacco industry spends billions of dollars on predatory marketing, and in turn, billions of dollars are spent on tobacco-related healthcare costs — a financial burden we all bear.

Jennifer Little, MPH, is the director of Klamath County Public Health.

