As Klamath County’s Public Health Director, one of my top priorities is to protect the health and safety of our youth.
My first job at Public Health was as a tobacco prevention coordinator, and the issues I was dealing with 10 years ago are the same issues we are still fighting today — addictive tobacco products that are hooking our kids on nicotine products. The tobacco industry spends billions of dollars on predatory marketing, and in turn, billions of dollars are spent on tobacco-related healthcare costs — a financial burden we all bear.
Youth who initiate tobacco use are likely to become addicted, long-term users. In fact, 90% of smokers start in their teens. For many years, the tobacco industry has been hooking our kids on enticing flavors. I have a “candy jar” in my office that’s full of colorful tobacco products with flavors such as banana split, tropical, and chocolate. Colorful packaging and candy flavors not only give the illusion of safety, they make smoking and vaping a more pleasurable experience, which hooks kids and keeps adults addicted.
Talk to any educator and they’ll tell you that they’re dealing with a youth vaping epidemic. As reported in the 2019 Oregon Healthy Teens survey, one in five eighth-graders and nearly one in three high school juniors in Klamath County report having used flavored tobacco products, and 12% report using in the past 30 days. During classroom participation with prevention professionals, these students report they aren’t smoking unflavored e-cigs — they choose flavored products. The youth say it would be gross to use flavorless vapes.
As a public health professional, I can tell you that education isn’t enough. This policy change would prioritize our youths’ health over Big Tobacco profits. I implore the Oregon Legislature to pass House Bill 3090 that would end the sale of flavored tobacco products.
Jennifer Little, MPH, is the director of Klamath County Public Health.