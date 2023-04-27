Community colleges play a vital role for higher education and in fulfilling community needs, and as demands grow we at Klamath Community College continue to evolve to best serve the area.
April is National Community College Month, and as such we wanted to highlight how KCC continues to address your needs, serving your community as your community college.
Since its founding in 1996, KCC has had a presence in Klamath County and has grown exponentially to more than 10 on-campus buildings, a service district that now includes portions of Lake County, KCC Small Business Development Center and KCC Cosmetology facilities in downtown Klamath Falls, and online coursework serving students across the country, and military students around the world.
From humble beginnings, KCC now offers 29 degree programs and a wealth of certifications and pathway opportunities to better prepare citizens for new careers, achieve required work-related skills, or simply learn a new hobby. Community outreach has been an important aspect of our philosophy; hosting events on campus, sponsoring many education programs throughout the region, and our consistent presence in the community at public events.
Community colleges such as KCC serve a wide swath of people: teens as young as 15 up to senior citizens are active KCC students whether seeking a GED, college degree, or career and technical education certification. The options are vast, and the cost is affordable comparable to for-profit universities, with many scholarship and tuition assistance programs available. Additionally, many of our credited courses are transferable to four-year institutions, providing a cost-effective and beneficial alternative for students who may yet be uncertain about their intended major or career path.
Recently, we completed the new KCC Apprenticeship Center, which will help expand trade skills training with state-of-the-art facilities for welding, carpentry, manufacturing, firefighting, and so much more. KCC welcomes the community to celebrate this new addition with us from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, May 6 at an open house event.
Regardless of career and education goals, KCC offers a friendly and flexible environment in which to learn, be it a single-day workshop or multi-year degree. KCC also recently added onsite childcare, assuring that having young children is no longer a barrier to pursue your education and career goals.
All of this would not be possible without a stellar, talented and caring team of staff, faculty and administrators assuring student and community needs are met at every turn. During this National Community College Month please help me in thanking those who serve you, and continue to let us know how we can better serve you — your community college.
Roberto Gutierrez is the president of Klamath Community College. He can be reached by phone at 541-880-2323 or emailed at gutierrezr@klamathcc.edu.