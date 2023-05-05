Grammar Guy Curtis Honeycutt

Curtis Honeycutt

 Grammar Guy

Remember the beige craze of the 2000s? If you wanted to sell your house, you’d paint the interior walls of your house “bashful beige,” “autumn wheat,” “tasteful tan,” “totally taupe,” or “burnt oatmeal.”

Yes, if your house had fifty shades of beige, you’d sell your house lickety-split.

Curtis Honeycutt is a syndicated humor columnist. He is the author of “Good Grammar is the Life of the Party: Tips for a Wildly Successful Life.” Find more at curtishoneycutt.com.

