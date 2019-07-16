Subscribe Today! Please read: Readers of local content on the Herald and News website – heraldandnews.com – will require a subscription beginning today. For the first few months, non-subscribers will still be able to view 10 articles for free. If you are not already a subscriber, now is a great time to join for as little as $10/month!

Oregon Governor

Kate Brown, Governor’s Office, State Capitol Building, 900 Court Street NE, Salem, OR, 97301

Oregon legislators

District 28

Sen. Dennis Linthicum

Capitol Phone: 503-986-1728; Capitol Address: 900 Court St NE, S-305, Salem, OR, 97301; Email: Sen.DennisLinthicum@oregonlegislature.gov; Website: http://www.oregonlegislature.gov/linthicum. Includes all or parts of Jackson, Klamath, Lake, Deschutes and Crook counties.

District 55

Rep. Mike McLane

Capitol Phone: 503-986-1400; Capitol Address: 900 Court St. NE, H-395, Salem, Oregon 97301;

Email: rep.mikemclane@state.or.us; Website: http://www.oregonlegislature.gov/mclane. Includes portions of Deschutes, Crook, Jackson, Klamath and Lake counties.

