As Oregonians reflect on March as Women’s History Month, we can be proud of the progress made nationally, statewide and locally — and chagrined at how much remains undone.
Women lead our local governments — Eugene Mayor Lucy Vinis and City Manager Pro Tem Sarah Medary; Springfield Mayor Christine Lundberg and the presumed incoming city manager, Nancy Newton; and Heather Buch, chair of the Lane County Board of Commissioners.
Women lead our state — Gov. Kate Brown, Secretary of State Bev Clarno, Attorney General Ellen Rosenblum, Labor Commissioner Val Hoyle of Springfield, Oregon Supreme Court Justice Martha Walters and House Speaker Tina Kotek.
Women lead many of our schools — Margaret Hamilton is president of Lane Community College, Susan Castillo of Eugene was the last elected superintendent of public instruction and, with the upcoming departure of 4J Superintendent Gustavo Balderas, perhaps a woman will be hired to head the Eugene School District.
The list goes on and on, as women also lead many of our religious organizations, businesses, nonprofits and community groups. And yet ...
The University of Oregon has had only male presidents. Oregon has never elected a woman as state treasurer. The Oregon Senate has never chosen a woman as its president.
The stereotypes of society keep the glass ceiling in place for many women. Relatively few women lead large corporations in Oregon and the nation, and those who do often are criticized as being either too much like a man or not enough like a man.
2020 appears to be one more presidential election year in which a woman will not come the nation’s chief executive. Now that Elizabeth Warren has dropped out of the race, the major parties are left with three males — Republican Donald Trump and Democrats Joe Biden and Bernie Sanders.
Women, particularly persons of color, still earn less than their male counterparts. The dual obstacles of finding high-quality childcare — scarcity and price — place immense burdens on women. And in the home, women still do a majority of the chores, though they often are the chief financial decision makers in the household.
So, yes, we have a long, long way to go before we achieve true equality — the equality that the Declaration of Independence promised, but only for men.
As we work harder and more expeditiously toward true quality, we also can celebrate the many Oregon women who made history.
Among the many who deserve mention, Gert Boyle was the head and face of Columbia Sportswear, becoming president in 1970 and chairperson in 2013. Jazz performer Esperanza Spalding stunned the music establishment by winning “Best New Artist” at the 2011 Grammy Awards. Stacy Allison in 1988 became the first American Woman to summit Mount Everest.
Republican Norma Paulus grew up in rural Eastern Oregon and became the first woman elected to statewide office as secretary of state. Democrat Barbara Roberts grew up in rural Western Oregon and became Oregon’s first female governor.
As the trailblazing continues, we look forward to the day when society celebrates women as true equals.
The day when we no longer have to say, “She is the first woman to...”