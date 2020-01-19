(Medford) Mail Tribune
Jan. 17
Gov. Kate Brown has followed through on her pledge to address wildfire prevention and preparedness on a statewide level, presenting lawmakers this week with a draft proposal based on the report from the Governor’s Council on Wildfire Response. The plan is sure to undergo changes before and after the Legislature convenes next month, but the basic framework is encouraging. The biggest question is where the funding will come from.
What is known for now as Legislative Concept 83 would require electric utilities to draw up wildfire protection plans and adhere to them — and allow the utilities to pass along to ratepayers the extra costs of investing in wildfire prevention. It also would require the state Department of Land Conservation and Development to help local governments develop wildfire risk planning and zoning, and direct the state fire marshal to establish defensible space requirements around residential properties, and require local governments to enforce them. Local jurisdictions could adopt more stringent requirements than the state if they chose to.
The measure also would require the Oregon Health Authority to establish new requirements for residential smoke filtration systems to protect vulnerable residents from the health risks of wildfire smoke, and authorize grants to make the systems more available. That’s a recognition that wildfires will continue to occur despite efforts to reduce their frequency and severity.
The most expensive and controversial proposal involves logging, thinning and controlled burning to reduce fuel loads, directing the Oregon Department of Forestry to establish a fuel reduction program and creating a fund to pay for it. The draft calls for a goal of treating 300,000 acres a year. Over 20 years, the governor wants to treat 5.6 million acres, at an estimated cost of $4 billion.
Environmental groups insist all of this work should be confined to areas around homes, and none of it should be done in back-country areas. Timber industry supporters, such as Sen. Herman Baertschiger, R-Grants Pass, say much more needs to be done, and commercial logging must be increased to pay for it.
Certainly, treating forests near residential areas should be a priority. But wildfire risk from decades of cutting and replanting coupled with suppression of naturally occurring fires have left Oregon with overgrown forests that need to be restored to a healthier state.
Returning to the days of massive commercial clearcuts targeting large, mature trees is not an option. But neither is ignoring the real need to reduce fuel loads regardless of their proximity to homes.
Some carefully planned commercial harvest may help cover some of the cost of that work. But much of it will have to be subsidized. Lawmakers will have to determine how to pay for as much as possible while meeting the state’s other responsibilities.
In its report last fall, the Governor’s Council presented a prioritized list of thinning and burning projects already approved and waiting for funding. The Legislature should focus on funding as much of that work as possible right away.