While San Francisco’s recent ban on e-cigarettes has been making national headlines, the truth is that vape shops nationwide are in danger of being forced out of business by federal bureaucrats. This could push more people back to smoking traditional cigarettes.
The Food and Drug Administration recently instituted a requirement for premarket compliance applications from e-cigarette manufacturers and vape shops that mix e-cigarette liquids and modify vaping products (which is most vape shops), and the deadline is Aug. 8, 2022 — originally set for August 2018 before being pushed back.
Premarket compliance applications cost hundreds of thousands of dollars, and American Vaping Association president Greg Conley said meeting the requirements is financially impossible for most vape shops unless you have “seven figures” to drop on an application.
There are seemingly endless permutations of different devices, flavors and nicotine levels that will require separate FDA approval.
This is bad news for former smokers. Many who have made the switch credit the options presented and knowledge of the workers at local vape shops with helping them find the best device to quit smoking. Banning open systems that allow for customization to an individual’s needs will force smokers to choose from one-size-fits-all options.
“In the next 18 months it will become extremely difficult if not impossible for vape shops (and small manufacturers) to continue to operate,” Conley said.
“Unless you can subsidize your applications with revenues from e-cigarette sales or investments from Wall Street, you really do not stand a chance of survival under the FDA regulatory regime,” he told InsideSources.
Some vape shops have already buckled due to regulatory pressure.
“There have been stores that have had their leases come up, and landlords want them to sign three- to four-year leases, and landlords won’t sign a clause to allow them to escape if the regulatory landscape doesn’t change, and so they’ve exited the industry,” Conley said. “Some have started out as vape shops and become more CBD-oriented because of pressures.”
The Consumer Advocates for Smoke-Free Alternatives Association attempts to fight legislative efforts by encouraging its members and members of the vaping community to show up for hearings and call and write their lawmakers.