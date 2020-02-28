We don’t know what is going to happen in the rest of this legislative session. Will any other bills move at all?
But we’d still like to discuss House Joint Resolution 202. It attempts to ensure every resident has access to cost-effective, clinically appropriate and affordable health care. It would do it by referring a measure to voters that could enshrine that right to health care in the Oregon Constitution.
Every Oregonian should have health care. Who doesn’t want that? And that sentiment, in part, helped gather the votes for it to pass the House and pass out of committee in the Senate. That would normally mean it would get a vote in the Senate. With the Republican walkout, who knows.
The language of the bill attempts to address one problem with an open-ended right to health care. Does the right to health care mean the state would be obligated to cut funding to schools, prisons, courts, state police, green initiatives and more to provide health care? The language of HJR 202 says there must be a balance. And any remedy arising — from say a lawsuit over state-provided health care — must not interfere with that balance, the bill says.
But what is the balance? Who sets it? Can it be changed?
The bill also says the health care right applies to any resident of Oregon. Does that include people who are in the country illegally? Presumably it would.
Oregonians also don’t have any details of how much this health care right would cost. Will taxes have to be raised? Will the Oregon Health Plan have to ration some services to hold costs down? Where are the details?
It seems much wiser for the state to devise programs with actual budgets to try to cover Oregon residents that do not have health care than to enshrine a right in the Constitution without any details of how it will work.