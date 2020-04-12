Oregon Sen. Ron Wyden has signed on to a joint letter urging that any future aid package for the COVID-19 pandemic include funding to support local journalism and media.
Of course, we have a vested interest in this issue. We believe you do, too.
When the crisis hit, local journalism across the country was already struggling. And now more than ever, people need the information that local journalism provides.
Think about the role local journalism is playing. It’s informing communities, so we can all make better decisions. Local journalism is holding officials accountable, revealing new problems and documenting how the virus is impacting local businesses and families.
It has been The Bulletin that has put pressure on local officials to be as transparent as possible. For instance, it was The Bulletin that requested more detailed information from St. Charles Health System about its capacity to handle COVID-19 patients. The Bulletin has also tried to inform the public about what’s still open, tell how the pandemic is punishing local businesses, explain how schools and churches are adjusting, show what families are doing and highlight how volunteers and neighbors are helping their community. Make no mistake, other local news outlets in Central Oregon are doing their part, as well.
Wyden, a Democrat, does not have any specific plans for what sort of support local journalism might get. It may be too early for that. It’s unfortunate, though, because without a plan to discuss, a plan can’t move forward.
Are there regulations that could be eased? Are there obstacles that prevent local journalism from receiving the aid already available? Will any journalism-specific aid come with strings attached that limit the sort of journalism that can be done? While any plan should take into consideration the essential role local journalism provides in a democracy, that does not mean other businesses don’t deserve similar consideration.