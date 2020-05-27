As I reflect this holiday weekend on the fallen soldiers of our past, it feels right to honor their lives in this pandemic by thinking about the future they fought to deliver us.
Here’s the problem I dwell on in a bigger way than the virus around us: Our elected officials and the media have crossed a line of decency and honesty we expect them to uphold at all costs. And we must demand better.
This pandemic may prove to be the biggest and most mismanaged event in the history of our country. And I do not mean from a political right or left point of view, or Democrats vs. Republicans, or state rights vs. federal powers.
I have questions, questions only our elected public servants and watchdog media can learn and tell us about, questions we all deserve and must demand be answered:
n When was COVID-19 first known about, and first understood to be the danger it is? Was this virus present months before it was recognized and announced and why did we not know about it at the first instance?
n We’ve been told this virus is absolutely not genetically manipulated. However, there is already a conspiracy theory marketplace for this very thought. Perhaps the best way to deal with this is to see if there’s a wider consensus among top trusted labs. Why shouldn’t we ask four or five of our leading universities to verify those results?
n What exactly is our public policy in protecting citizens from fast-moving infectious disease? Is it written in any emergency preparedness guide? Are we accepting “flattening the curve” as policy, essentially admitting we will lose lives while we try to slow the rate of death, as the daily death toll levels off, not ends?
n Why did we develop one policy for the entire country when our regions are so different and diverse? Urban areas like New York City and Chicago pose much different challenges than small communities in Utah and Oregon. What was the logic behind almost every state, every medical organization and health departments accepting blanket policies?
n What exactly is the federal and state governments’ mission when a health emergency of this magnitude strikes? We really should be told clearly. Is it saving every life? Is it limiting spread? Is it keeping the country and the economy from peril? Many people are out of work and would like to know. Shouldn’t we all expect a clear plan to be at the ready for “next time”?
n Is this virus more prevalent than we realize or reported? Is it possible that many more people have been exposed with little or no symptoms?
n Perhaps the most vexing question: Was this emergency response balanced, or did we destroy our economy and institute policy limiting freedoms that will forever change our lives?
Elected officials are sworn to carry out the Constitution faithfully. The media have an obligation to serve in the public interest. Both must act with the utmost transparency.
So, while we may be back to the beach, we aren’t yet out of the woods. We’ve been told there will be a second wave in the fall, to expect food shortages, an uptick in violent crime and an economy that will be slow to recover.
We watched Congress work with the White House to pass the first stimulus package swiftly. They put differences aside and acted in the best interests of the country, not their own. We must insist on that level of truth and honesty in government and media if we ever hope to honor the higher standards and freedoms which soldiers made the ultimate sacrifice to protect.
Regardless of our differences or party affiliation we must join together and demand change for the better. I know it’s possible.
Change is like a tourniquet. If you need it, you need it now and you need it desperately.