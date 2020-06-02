Young people Saturday tried to walk onto Interstate 80 in West Sacramento and shut the highway down. The gravity of their cause became real and menacing in the form of California Highway Patrol officers dressed in full riot gear.
The CHP was not going to let the kids shut down I-80 and blocked their path with clubs and brute force. The kids were there to protest the killing of George Floyd, the African American man from Minneapolis who was choked to death by a Minnesota cop. Cell phone cameras recorded his indifference earlier this week for us all to see in distant outrage.
At one point, a skirmish erupted, the cops used their clubs, and many kids ran – their bravado and rage suddenly giving way to the reality of their situation.
I would see kids run several times in day of protest, mostly centered at the state Capitol but occasionally moving to other flash points around town.
The protesters were loosely organized. The crowd was mixed, with as many white kids as people of color. Out in force, they chanted “Black Lives Matter!” Or “George Floyd!” or “No Justice, No Peace!”
As we returned to the Capitol from West Sacramento, I saw white kids with hair painted green and other colors drawing graffiti on the Tower Bridge. Some defaced the classic statues outside state buildings on the Capitol Mall.
These are instances of vandalism someone of my generation would decry as a lack of respect.
It is a lack of respect, but it’s one drenched in blood of men like Floyd. I can’t condemn the acts of civil disobedience I saw on Saturday. I do wish the kids had not thrown water bottles at CHP officers. I wish they had not struck the horses ridden by some of the officers.
But those officers and horses were not killed. Floyd was. So was Stephon Clark, Joseph Mann and Mikel McIntyre. In all three of these Sacramento-area killings of black men by law enforcement, the officers were cleared of all charges and the families of the victims were left shattered. The cops who killed black men were “investigated” by their own cop colleagues.
The legality of the shootings was assessed by the office of Sacramento County District Attorney Anne Marie Schubert, whose investigators are very close professionally and personally to the cops they investigated.
In the Mann case, city bureaucrats did all they could to conceal information from the public. Some members of the Sacramento City Council and the Sacramento County Board of Supervisors are very cozy with law enforcement and have conflicts of interest related to the cops. Seeking to limit liability to the city and county, our elected officials become de-facto protectors of cops who kill.
And when a local politician does speak out on police brutality in the softest, safest of terms, the cop union and many others in law enforcement become insulted – as former Sacramento Mayor Kevin Johnson learned in 2014. That was after the egregious killing of another African American man, Michael Brown, in Ferguson, Mo.
And even when the state legislature creates a law that compels law enforcement agencies to release information and dash-cam videos of all police shootings, a Sacramento County Superior Court judge let Sacramento County Sheriff Scott Jones stall for more than a year before he finally complied.
If he had not worn a badge, would Sacramento County Superior Court Judge Steven M. Gevercer let Jones dither for more than a year in violation of state law? I would bet the house that the answer is “no.”
People have reason to mistrust. They shout at officers in uniform or paint on a sculpture in front of government buildings with a justified or understandable disrespect, rooted in the feeling that institutions such as law enforcement are not only failing them, but targeting them and getting away with it.
I saw kids in their early 20s getting right up in the faces of cops. I thought about Clark, McIntyre, Mann and many other cases in which men carrying badges killed and got away with it. And those injustices were backed by the seal of approval from other institutions sworn to uphold the law.
And you just had to feel that none of it – that none of this – is going to change until the cops stop circling the wagons to protect cops who kill. It’s not going change until cops are truly investigated by people who aren’t friends with them. It’s not going to change as long as a DA such as Schubert and a sheriff such as Jones and an attorney general such as Xavier Becerra stops taking campaign money from other law enforcement agencies.
It’s not going to change until state and federal laws make justifying lethal force harder for cops. Or until civilian police review boards with real teeth are instituted. Why should today’s kids have faith in a system that is clearly rife with conflicts of interest?
Our state and local law enforcement leaders are fine people, for the most part, but they share one failing: They don’t like introspection. They don’t like you pointing out their conflicts of interest and cozy relationships.
What happens when you point it out? They cut you off, freeze you. They view the world as us-against-them.
What we saw in Sacramento on Saturday was the “them” as far as law enforcement was concerned. We saw the people who fear cops, run from cops, view cops as being dangerous. We saw people who see no reason to respect institutions that don’t respect their lives.
Until the people wearing badges and enforcing laws accept this and try to do something about it, our communities are going to be rocked by civil unrest. Yes, Derek Chauvin, the cop who knelt on Floyd’s neck was fired and charged, but even the complaint filed by the prosecutor has raised questions.
We are held hostage by cops who kill because they are protected at every level of government.
We can clean up the graffiti, but we have not cleaned up the injustice that spawned it. That injustice is like a disease in our country. A disease we refuse to acknowledge.