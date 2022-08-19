U.S. Rep. Cliff Bentz meets cow

Basey Dawson, left, a member of the Wallowa County Fair Court and the Joseph FFA, introduces U.S. Rep. Cliff Bentz to her market cow, MAGA, after Bentz's town hall meeting Aug. 11 in Enterprise.

 Bill Bradshaw/EO Media Group

ENTERPRISE — Before taking questions from a group of about 30 Wallowa County residents on Aug. 11, U.S. Rep. Cliff Bentz gave a little of his background.

A third-generation rancher from Southeast Oregon, where his Texan grandfather settled, he went onto college at Eastern Oregon University, got a law degree at Lewis & Clark Law School and practiced law for 30 years, first in litigation and trial law, then on water, ranches and the reorganization of ranches.

