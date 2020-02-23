Oregon House Republicans demonstrated on Tuesday that they care more about scoring political points than about doing the work voters sent them to Salem to do.
Every GOP House member but one stayed away from a Tuesday evening floor session, which halted work because a quorum of two-thirds of the chamber’s 60 members must be present to conduct business. Minority Leader Christine Drazan of Canby said earlier in the day that her caucus would not show up for the scheduled floor session to slow the pace of the short legislative session.
Democrats hold a three-fifths supermajority in both houses of the Legislature, which allows them to pass tax bills without Republican votes, but they need at least two Republicans to show up to reach a quorum. Republicans are understandably frustrated by this, especially when they feel steamrolled by the majority on major pieces of legislation.
The Republicans have a point when they note that the 35-day sessions in even-numbered years were sold to voters as a necessary step to make adjustments in the middle of the two-year budget cycle and deal with urgent matters that can’t wait for the long session in odd-numbered years. Democrats are pushing major pieces of legislation, including a cap-and-trade measure to address climate change that failed to pass last session.
But the Republicans’ complaints that things are moving too quickly would be a great deal more convincing if they hadn’t already slowed the process to a crawl by requiring every bill to be read out loud in its entirety before it can be voted on. The Oregon Constitution requires this, but the minority party customarily agrees to waive the rule. Not this week.
For example, House Speaker Tina Kotek noted that reading the bills scheduled for floor action on Tuesday would take about 200 minutes. The two measures scheduled for action on the Tuesday evening agenda took six months of work and had bipartisan support.
Not only had Republicans already stalled the process by refusing to waive the reading requirement, but Democratic leaders on Monday postponed House action on the cap-and-trade bill so Republicans could take more time to study it and hold hearings. They responded to the gesture with a boycott.
Lawmakers face a deadline today to move bills to the Senate that have passed House committees. If any miss that deadline because of Republican stalling tactics, voters will know why.