ONPA governors debate screenshot

Oregon gubernatorial candidates, from left, Christine Drazan, Tina Kotek and Betsy Johnson, participate in a debate hosted by the Oregon Newspaper Publishers Association in Welches.

 Screenshot from Oregon Newspaper Publishers Association debate

A nonpartisan political center has changed its prediction for Oregon’s three-way gubernatorial race from “leans Democrat” to “toss-up.”

The University of Virginia’s Center for Politics made the announcement Thursday, saying that “despite the state’s blue lean and the fact that Republicans have not won a gubernatorial race there since 1982” when the late Gov. Vic Atiyeh won re-election, it considers the race to be open. It said the competition among progressive Democrat Tina Kotek, Republican Christine Drazan and nonaffiliated candidate Betsy Johnson, who all served in the state Legislature, had created an unusual dynamic. The center noted that Johnson, though a former Democrat, is “more conservative than most of the members of her former party” and had garnered the support of Nike co-founder Phil Knight, who typically backs Republicans.

