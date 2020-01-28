The (Bend) Bulletin
Jan. 25
Starting Oct. 1, Oregonians who hope to hop a plane to anywhere will have to have something they cannot get now. They’ll need a Real ID-compliant driver’s license, something Oregon won’t start issuing until July 6. Even then, don’t bank on getting the card before the deadline. There are, at least, other options.
As Secretary of State Bev Clarno noted in her newsletter of Jan. 22, the Oregon Department of Transportation would have to issue 32 new driver’s licenses per second of every business day from July to October to meet what’s expected to be demand for 1 million Real ID licenses.
That’s simply not possible. ODOT won’t have a new computer system ready until July, and without it, it cannot issue the licenses.
ODOT will do what it can to deal with the expected rush of business, according to Northwest News Network reporter Tom Banse. The agency plans to open on Saturday mornings in some communities once the new licenses are available, and it plans to ask the 2020 Legislature for funds to hire 50 more employees to help meet demand.
There are a couple of other options available, however, and wise travelers might want to consider them now.
Valid U.S. passports are acceptable, as are valid passport cards. Passports, which allow their owners to travel all over the world, can be had for $145, while the price for renewing one is lower.
Passport cards, which can be used to enter Canada, Mexico, the Caribbean and Bermuda, can be had for $65. Applications for both passports and passport cards can be accepted at post offices.
Getting either now will give you plenty of time to convert to a Real ID-compliant driver’s license. Doing so also gives you the option of skipping the souped up driver’s license completely and relying solely on the passport or passport card.