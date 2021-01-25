Gov. Kate Brown recently explained one reason why she wanted to prioritize COVID-19 vaccinations for teachers.
“I made the decision based on the fact that we have got to get our children back in school,” she said last week.
Her voice then colored with emotion and she reached her hand up to touch her chest.
“I know of families where 12- and 13-year-olds years are committing — attempting — suicide,” she said. “I talked with the CEO and president of Salem Health on my vaccination tour this week. She is hearing of many 11- and 12-year-olds attempting suicide.”
That is frightening. You may have heard rumors that suicides or attempts among youth in Oregon have increased during the pandemic. Television stations reported what Brown said.
But it is important to put those concerns in perspective. The information Gov. Brown presented was anecdotal. We asked her staff if there was data to back up her concern. Charles Boyle, a spokesman for the governor, said he was not aware of any.
We checked with the Oregon Health Authority. OHA tracks suicides and Oregon hospitals, are required by law to report suicide attempts by people under the age of 18. The data for both categories for 2020 actually look remarkably similar to 2019.
“According to our Zero Suicide in Health Systems program, based on preliminary data, Oregon has not seen an increase in the number of suicides for the first 11 months of 2020 when compared to the same time period in 2019 for both youth and across the lifespan,” said Jonathan Modie, a lead communications officer with the Oregon Health Authority. “Until more data (finalized data) become available, it is premature to identify any changes since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.”
Let’s be clear. That doesn’t mean that what Gov. Brown said is not true. It is just that currently available data in Oregon does not support an overall increasing trend. And it is certainly true that any youth suicide or youth suicide attempt is a reason to be concerned.
Brown also was correct when she added at the same news conference: “We know that our schools are a place of social interaction. They’re a place where young people, students, can get their behavioral health and emotional supports met.”
Coping skills, support and treatment work for most people who have thoughts about suicide. And schools can help identify children who need help and get them the resources they need. A return to more social interaction would undoubtedly be good for everyone’s mental health. But at least according to the data the state has, Brown’s anecdotes are not examples of a trend.