On the list of things we don’t like about 2020, COVID-19 is up there and the latest addition is wildfire smoke.
There aren’t a lot of things we can do about the smoke now. At least, smoke is better than losing your home to wildfire. But what more can be done to stop future wildfires and the wildfire smoke?
The last thing that people want to hear is probably the thing they should: It’s going to take smoke to reduce wildfire smoke. Want fewer out-of-control wildfires? Start more prescribed burns.
Thinning treatments can help. It helps to have people create fire breaks around their homes. It helps to have development codes insist that homes be built of more fire-resistant materials. It helps to ensure power lines are clear of trees in the forest. But nothing works quite as well as controlled prescribed burns to help reduce the intensity of wildfires.
Prescribed burns are unpopular. Why should we intentionally have to breathe in more smoke? For some people even small amounts are very dangerous and it’s not good for the rest of us.
Well, we can either accept that there needs to be more aggressive forest management, including more prescribed burns, or we will need to accept more wildfire and more wildfire smoke.