The halting rollout of COVID-19 vaccines isn’t just an Oregon story. Across the country, states have struggled to administer the doses they’ve received from drug manufacturers, thanks in part to a lack of federal help or resources. The slow rollout reflects once again the costs this country bears due to weak national leadership in addressing a once-in-a-century pandemic.
But don’t let Oregon’s leaders off the hook for their roles in fumbling the vaccine rollout. Less than a quarter of the 226,700 doses received by Oregon have been administered to Oregonians — a lower percentage than in every other state in the country except for three, according to a Bloomberg tally. (The state points to a CDC tally that ranks Oregon 36th). Hospitals, not the Oregon Health Authority, have been driving key decisions about days and times to administer vaccines, even being permitted to immunize medical students and employees who are working from home in this first round of top-priority vaccinations. Meanwhile, doctors in county health clinics with high rates of positive COVID tests say they have yet to be scheduled for shots and the number of deaths of older Oregonians from COVID climbs every day.
Acknowledging public outrage, Gov. Kate Brown on Monday directed the Oregon Health Authority to ramp up vaccinations and ensure that the state is vaccinating at least 12,000 Oregonians daily by Jan. 17. But even if health officials are able to meet that modest goal, there are other concerning signs that the state will continue to lag in the planning, communication and execution of a sound vaccine rollout. There must be no greater priority for Brown and Oregon Health Authority Director Pat Allen than getting every available dose out to every willing Oregonian.
In the near term, Allen laid out a number of actions the state will take to speed up vaccinations, including expanding its partnership with pharmacies providing shots and eventually setting up vaccination hubs outside of hospitals — solutions that other states have already added to increase distribution. He also plans to treat the remaining groups in the top category of vaccine recipients — “Phase 1a” — as one large group to remove one unnecessarily complicating factor that has slowed down vaccine delivery. Those are welcome changes, but vaccine delivery in Oregon faces another significant threat ahead.
Oregon is only just now convening a new vaccine advisory committee to recommend who will receive shots next among the essential workers and older Oregonians collectively dubbed “Phase 1b” recipients. It’s beyond frustrating that the state would wait as long as it has to assemble the committee, considering the state has long known it would need to prioritize vaccine distribution. Other states, including California, Alaska, Washington, Idaho, Florida and Massachusetts, convened their committees months ago. Most have already determined and published their prioritization schedules, including on their websites timelines, web-based tools and apps to help residents determine when they are eligible.
Unfortunately, Oregon’s new vaccine committee isn’t expected to develop its prioritization list until mid-February. Theoretically, the work will be completed before the state is ready to begin immunizing Phase 1b recipients, according to Allen. But that’s an assumption the state never should have made. Not only does it assumes this 27-member committee can meet such an optimistic timeline, but it gives vaccine manufacturers a reason to put Oregon at the back of the line and send shipments to other states that are prepared to move forward. The lack of communication about what to expect also keeps Oregonians on edge. There is no excuse that Oregon waited as long as it did to convene this committee.
The ultimate success of Oregon’s vaccination program doesn’t rest on how well or poorly the state handled these first few weeks. But it will hinge on whether Oregon officials bring the urgency, attention and resources that this massive operation needs. If we want to escape physical, mental, economic, educational, social and civic meltdown this pandemic has brought, we need our leaders to show that now.