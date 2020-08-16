The most striking moment for us during the protests Wednesday in Bend was not when Border Patrol sprayed some in the crowd with pepper spray and moved some protesters. That seemed inevitable.
Earlier in the day, midafternoon, protesters surrounded the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement buses in a parking lot of the Crane Shed Commons. People used their bodies and then cars to block the buses. The buses were holding two people taken by ICE earlier.
The crowd had slowly grown to what was clearly more than 100. Protesters had yelled insults at police. That died down. Some protesters were hoping lawyers from the ACLU would arrive and be able to do something to free the people in the buses.
Bend Police and an ICE officer were a few tens of yards away from the protesters. Police asked if Luke Richter, founder of the Central Oregon Peacekeepers, would come over and talk. He did. They asked if they could deliver water bottles for the bus drivers and others on the buses.
“Would you do it?” the ICE agent asked Richter.
A great question.
He said he had heard Richter talk to the crowd. Richter had been repeatedly urging members of the crowd to keep calm. He shouted at people banging on bus windows. He told people not to do things like slash the bus tires.
Richter agreed, cradling water bottles in his arms and pockets. He walked through the crowd and handed the water up to a driver through a rolled-down window. People were watching.
That was one small gesture, also a powerful one. Crowds during protests can be tilted toward violence. The more difficult test can be to help a crowd make a compelling, peaceful message. We did not see or hear everything Richter did Wednesday. But with that gesture and his messages to the crowd, he helped keep the spirit of the protest true to nonviolence and also potent.
The response from the Bend Police Department throughout the day was also noteworthy. They stayed a discreet distance away. They kept their cool when protesters directed chants at them.
The puzzling thing was why seven or eight officers showed up in camo, helmets and with rifles to a peaceful protest. It was a response worthy of an armed standoff.
The city told us those officers were at a training exercise and responded directly to the protest from there. A reasonable explanation. We requested and have not yet received a schedule of training, just to confirm it.
Some time around 3 p.m., those officers stowed their rifles in their vehicles. Those officers were later withdrawn. Other police remained. The withdrawal of the officers in tactical gear palpably reduced the tension.
We could pick any number of other moments from the protest Wednesday to highlight. Someone scrawled ICE on one bus. There was a failed effort at slashing a tire. Protesters sat quietly at one point as a family member of an individual who was arrested spoke to him through the bus. Bend City Councilor Gena Goodman-Campbell did what she could to mediate and calm things between protesters and police. Councilor Barb Campbell actively participated in the protest, parking her car between the two ICE buses to block them.
At the next protest in Central Oregon, will more of us act like Richter did?