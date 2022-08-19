Kate Brown

Oregon Gov. Kate Brown addresses a Portland business summit on Dec. 6, 2021.

 Ron Cooper/Oregon Capital Chronicle

Oregon will receive $83.5 million from the federal government to help small business owners, the U.S. Treasury and Gov. Kate Brown announced Friday.

The influx in federal funding comes from the U.S. Treasury’s State Small Business Credit Initiative, a competitive program that provides seed money with the expectation that private investors will invest $10 for every $1 in federal spending. Colorado, Montana, and New York also received funds Friday.

