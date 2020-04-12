Gov. Kate Brown did the responsible thing Wednesday, announcing that Oregon public schools will remain closed for the rest of the school year. Now state school officials should get serious about helping local districts ramp up online learning to take the place of in-person classes. That ought to include allowing virtual charter schools to continue operating and to accept new students.
Brown initially ordered schools to close for two weeks starting March 12. On March 17, the governor extended that closure through April 28.
On Wednesday, the governor said in-person classes will not resume this year at all, as the state grapples with the measures to slow the spread of the novel coronavirus.
The governor’s order contained good news for high school seniors: as long as they were on track to graduate when the initial closure order was issued, they will be given passing grades for all their classes so they can graduate on time, and they won’t be penalized for missed instructional time when applying to Oregon colleges and universities.
Graduating seniors are not the students who stand to lose the most from the extended shutdown, however. Seniors in the spring of their last year have completed the vast majority of more than 12 years of schooling. A few months won’t make that much difference.
Students in elementary and middle schools and the early years of high school stand to suffer more of a setback. And those who lack the resources to take advantage of online learning or have disabilities could be left behind.
Even a family who has a computer at home could be hampered if they have children at different grade levels who must share a single computer. Families who don’t have a computer or internet access are at a greater disadvantage.
School districts, too, are in uncharted territory. Few are set up to deliver full instruction remotely, teachers are not trained in distance learning and the curricula used in public schools are not designed for it.
Add to that the federal law that requires all students to be given equal access to instruction, including those students with disabilities. The state had interpreted that to mean districts could offer supplemental instructional materials, but not full online instruction unless every student could be served.
Now, it appears schools will have to do the best they can under the circumstances, which are far from ideal. State education officials told districts to be ready to start online instruction next Monday, and they have declared a commitment to “distance learning for all.”
Making that a reality is easier said than done.
One step that might help would be to tap the resources and expertise of the state’s virtual charter schools, which are already providing distance learning to about 13,000 Oregon students. That’s a far cry from the 580,000 served by the state’s public schools, and certainly the online charters can’t serve every student. But state education officials interpreted the governor’s original school closure order to include online schools, too, effectively shutting them down.
The Education Department expressed concern that, because state school funding follows students, if parents flocked to enroll their children in online charters, it could mean a loss of revenue to local districts.
Under normal circumstances, that’s a valid concern. But these are not normal times. Students already enrolled in online charter schools should be allowed to continue their education. And those charter schools could be allowed to accept new enrollments on a temporary basis, with the understanding that students would return to traditional public schools next fall, assuming the crisis has passed and schools are allowed to reopen.