One of the first jokes I can recollect from early childhood is, “Why did the chicken cross the road?” We all know the answer: To get to the other side.
Maybe though, it’s not that simple. Maybe the chicken was curious. What’s on the other side? Will I find more chickens? A stalk of wheat? An interesting road to amble on? A new scent? (Oh, no, maybe the dog lover in me has assumed a behavior that doesn’t apply to chickens — I need to check it out.)
In today’s hyper-efficient, results-oriented environment, we don’t sufficiently celebrate curiosity. Curious George has been replaced by Sponge Bob. Consider whether:
n We ask our children what makes them curious as often as we ask whether they have completed their homework.
n We promote the person who turned a question on its head to consider all the angles as frequently as the person who drove straight to an answer that was deemed “good enough.”
n We hear ourselves say, “Can you just give me the net-net?” because the outcome is of paramount value.
Picking Ford’s brain
In considering the value of curiosity, Henry Ford comes to mind. Ford must have asked a series of questions that he hoped would make cars affordable for the masses. Could we structure an assembly line? Develop standardized parts? Bring down the cost? Curiosity drove his thinking, and voila! We had an outcome that literally and figuratively opened new roads and changed the landscape.
Maybe curiosity is in short supply, but we can always groove our “curiosity muscle” to help it thrive. Here are three possible exercises to strengthen one’s curiosity:
n Use a favorite ice-breaker question of mine when getting to know someone: The question, “What book, song, movie, poem deeply resonates with you and why?” always gets a conversation launched. The question begets more questions, and we go so many places that the original question is practically forgotten … and oh what we learn in the process.
n Browse through a newspaper (yes, an actual newspaper) and find a quirky article to stir the thinking. Today I found a piece on jewel-box homes that are quite small, quite elegant and a growing trend. Why is this the case, and what does it say about our culture, I wonder?
n Consider the high and low moments of your day and ask yourself what made them so. This is curiosity with purpose (similar to Ford). My best moments often revolve around food, coffee and reading. Low points might include being “dead right” — that feeling of not being heard when you are certain your position is valid. The Curious George in me always wonders how I could have better made my case.
Asking Google
Before deciding to write a piece in defense of curiosity, I asked Google a question. No, it wasn’t about its favorite book or poem or movie, but rather was there a generally accepted way to measure and categorize curiosity. In a decade that values quant jocks, AI, and all things numerical, maybe this could help build my argument.
Google answered back that there are various ways of categorizing curiosity, and one in particular drew my attention describing four motivators for curiosity: Joyous exploration, problem solving, empathy and stress management. We might lead with one motivator more than the others, but most of us are a composite depending on the situation.
This means that curiosity has range (kind of like five-tool baseball players) with a variety of access points. I might experience joyous exploration if I ask, “What kind of music can I expect in visiting Tahiti?” Problem-solving curiosity might lead me to wonder, “Why does the widget on my whachamacallit always break?” Pressure surrounding a deadline might lead to curiosity born of stress, and on it goes.
A parable
Since a good story almost counts as much as good data these days, I will finish making my case for curiosity with a light-hearted parable.
The new Jewish bride is making her first big dinner for her husband and tries her hand at her mother’s brisket recipe, cutting off the ends of the roast the way her mother always did. Hubby thinks the meat is delicious, but says, “Why do you cut off the ends — that’s the best part!” She answers, “That’s the way my mother always made it.”
The next week, they go to the old bubbie’s house, and she prepares the famous brisket recipe, again cutting off the ends. The young bride is sure she must be missing some vital information, so she asks her grandma why she cut off the ends. Grandma says, “Dahlink, that’s the only way it will fit in the pan!” (collected on the internet)
As we enter 2020, may we feel emboldened to feed our curiosity, and discover the places it takes us. In the spirit of Ford and the chicken, may we create new paths and cross many roads.
Jill Ebstein is the editor of the “At My Pace” series of books and the founder of Sized Right Marketing, a Newton, Massachusetts, consulting firm. She wrote this for InsideSources.com.