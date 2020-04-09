Wisconsin was apparently set to hold its primary election today, after the Wisconsin Supreme Court said the governor did not have the power to postpone it. We won’t presume to second-guess another state’s court decision about its governor’s powers, but it does seem foolhardy to go ahead with in-person voting in the midst of a coronavirus pandemic when people have been told to stay home.
What’s more troubling is the prospect that more state primaries could be disrupted, even those that have already been postponed, in a presidential election year. The dispute between President Trump and congressional Democrats over encouraging vote-by-mail in states that do not have it is ludicrous, as Oregonians can attest.
Trump and his fellow Republicans seem to be afraid that voting by mail will somehow give Democrats an advantage. It’s hard to see how encouraging more participation in the fundamental exercise of American government would do that — and in fact, one election expert at the University of Florida says evidence shows Republican voters are more likely to vote by mail.
Trump says more voting by mail will lead to more fraud, because “I think a lot of people cheat.”
Here in Oregon, we’ve been voting by mail since 1998. During that time, there has been precious little evidence of fraud. Claims of significant voter fraud nationally have not been substantiated either.
The president also claims vote-by-mail would make it harder for Republicans to get elected.
Again, Oregon’s experience does not support that. Republicans controlled the state House of Representatives in 1998 when voters approved vote-by-mail, and they held on to that control for six more years. Republicans controlled the Senate through 2000, and the upper chamber was evenly split in 2002. Democrats have controlled it since then, but there’s no particular reason to blame mail voting for that.
Trump argued that, if vote-by-mail were implemented, “you’d never have a Republican elected in this country again.”
Republican U.S. Rep. Greg Walden, reelected in the 2nd Congressional District every two years by substantial margins, is proof that’s not true. Walden won because Republicans greatly outnumber Democrats in that district. Voting by mail had nothing to do with it.
It’s true that Democrats have won statewide elective offices for years, but they did that before vote-by-mail as well as after. And the late Dennis Richardson, a Republican, was elected secretary of state in 2016 despite vote-by-mail.
Washington, Colorado and Hawaii also conduct their elections by mail — electing Republicans as well as Democrats in the process — and Utah (one of the reddest of red states) does so as well.
If making it easier for more people to vote will hurt Republican candidates, maybe the voting system is not the problem.
The point of vote-by mail during a pandemic when the public is told to stay home to slow the spread of a virus is that no one has to leave home to vote. Telling voters they must show up in person to cast ballots — especially when polling places are closed for lack of volunteers willing to staff them, as in Wisconsin — forces them to risk contracting a potentially deadly virus just to exercise their right to vote.
Efforts to slow the spread of coronavirus are already inflicting serious damage to the country’s economy — damage that may well linger long after shelter-at-home orders are lifted. It is unacceptable to make the nation’s system of self-government a casualty as well by refusing to consider a proven alternative to in-person voting.