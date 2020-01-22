The (Bend) Bulletin
Jan. 20
Like most such things, the “Governor’s Task Force on the Outdoors: 2020 Framework for Action” is full of goals, ranging from attracting a more diverse group of Oregonians to the outdoors to empowering state and local action.
Accomplishing all the report envisions, however, may be a stretch. It’s almost certain to be expensive, for one thing, and the state unfortunately doesn’t have access to an unlimited pot of money for much of anything.
Then there’s this. Most of the outdoor recreation land in Oregon is owned by the federal government. Oregon’s public lands amount to a tiny fraction of land in federal hands, and unless Oregon can persuade the feds to take its goals into consideration, some of the most critical ones may well be difficult to meet.
Oregon owns about 821,000 acres of forestland, for example, compared to the U.S. Forest Service’s 16 million acres. The federal Bureau of Land Management owns another 15.7 million acres of land, much of which lies in Central and Eastern Oregon.
Overuse is becoming a serious problem on some federal lands even now. That’s what has prompted the Forest Service to work on a plan that’s expected to go into effect this summer. Visitors to wilderness areas in the central Cascades will be charged a day-use entry fee on 19 trailheads and an overnight fee on another 79. The number of permits will be capped to curb overuse of the area.
The plan doesn’t do anything to advance the governor’s task force goals of increasing diversity and inclusion, and, in fact, might actually make diversity problems worse if finances are one thing keeping some Oregonians from enjoying the great outdoors.
Yet if the state has had, or even sought, any role in crafting the plan, it’s done so very, very quietly.
There is some real good in the governor’s task force recommendations, to be sure. Making outdoor recreation areas more accessible to the handicapped is a good idea, as is creation of a statewide recreation directory. But unless and until the state has taken care of its more pressing problems — its woeful foster care system comes to mind — it should keep spending on getting more people outside to a minimum.