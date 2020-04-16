The easy question about a special session of the Oregon Legislature has already been answered: Yes, there is going to be one.
When should the session be? There’s no easy answer.
If ever the state was in urgent need of action, it’s now. The economy is in a stunning shutdown with record unemployment. The public needs to be reassured. Gov. Kate Brown can’t do everything with her executive authority. Lawmakers are also in better touch with their local communities.
But timing also matters. State government can’t just run up debt like the federal government. Oregon is required to stay within its budget. It’s the law. The state won’t have a better idea of how much money it has to spend until the May economic forecast. By then lawmakers will also have a better sense of the gaps in any federal assistance.
The list of things to do in a special session is piling up. A special joint committee on the state’s response has come up with a long series of recommendations. Brown already took action on one of them — a 90-day moratorium on commercial evictions. That followed a similar action on residential evictions. But many items on the list would require action by the Legislature.
One proposal is to allow parents to use sick child leave if their children must remain home from school because of a statewide health emergency. Another proposal is to bring back House Speaker Tina Kotek’s bill to eliminate the red tape allowing for homeless camps to be sited. When people are unsheltered, they could be at greater risk for getting and transmitting COVID-19.
Businesses also have been closely watching what lawmakers will do about the state’s new corporate activity tax. The tax was predicted to bring in about $1 billion a year in new revenue for schools by taxing businesses. That tax was problematic even before the pandemic, because it does not consider whether or not a business is profitable.
Special sessions work best when there is a clear package of bills to vote on. And there is no clear package. Lawmakers, at least, need to get the first draft of the package ready.
In normal times, Oregon lawmakers failed so badly to work together in the 2019 and 2020 sessions the Legislature stopped. In these hard times, they must do a lot better. If that means waiting until lawmakers better understand the money they can spend and what they might vote on, we aren’t going to treasure the wait, but it should be worth it.