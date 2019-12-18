Mail Tribune
Dec. 17
More than 60 years after Medford leaders decided to build Interstate 5 over the center of Medford, a “mega corridor” road project is in the works to construct a beltway where the freeway should have been built in the first place.
Crews will start work next summer on a massive roundabout on Highway 140. Foothill Road will be extended from Corey Road to connect to the roundabout at 140. Foothill will be expanded to four lanes from Hillcrest to McAndrews Road and widened from McAndrews to Delta Waters Road.
North of Delta Waters, county crews will start work in 2022 to smooth out tight curves and provide better shoulders so traffic can move at 45 mph.
Eventually, Foothill will be four lanes with turn lanes all the way through Medford, and North Phoenix Road will connect to a new overpass across Interstate 5 at South Stage Road.
The various projects involved to accomplish all that will take time and a great deal of money — the Foothill Road projects add up to $130 million.
Back in the late 1950s, when plans were made to construct Interstate 5, the route through Medford was the subject of considerable debate. Local orchardists were not keen on losing any of their trees, and business interests were convinced an eastern route following Foothill Road would divert freeway travelers away from the downtown business district, Highway 99, the main north-south highway at the time, went through downtown, as it still does today on Central and Riverside avenues.
Local civic leaders and legislators enlisted the backing of Glenn Jackson, the chairman of the state Highway Commission often referred to as Oregon’s unelected governor for the power he wielded. Jackson decided the freeway should go through the center of town.
In the end the Medford City Council voted for that route, resulting in the construction of the viaduct, which is now widely recognized as a mistake. The towering structure divides Medford in two, obscures Bear Creek and resulted in only two interchanges to serve the largest city in the region. The viaduct poses a severe risk of collapse in a major earthquake, which could block travel between east and west Medford.
Interstate 5 opened to traffic from Central Point to Barnett Road in 1962, and from Barnett to Ashland in 1963.
In recent years, some have suggested re-routing Interstate 5 to the east and demolishing the viaduct, but the property acquisition alone would make that impractical. Planners are now proceeding to pursue what may be the next best choice — a beltway route that offers motorists a quick way to get from the north end of town to the south end without taking the freeway or Highway 62.