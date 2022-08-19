Dick Reeder's clothing store

Dick Reeder’s men’s clothing store operated at Fifth and Main from 1939 to 1968. The space is occupied by Black Dog Billiards today.

 H&N file photo – Klamath County Museum archives

100 years ago

Falling into the hot spring known as the “Devil’s Tea Kettle” on East Main Street as he attempted to dip out water, Frank Albert, aged 50, known around town as “Frenchmen” was so badly scalded that he died in a hospital later in the day.

Tags

Recommended for you