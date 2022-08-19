100 years ago
Falling into the hot spring known as the “Devil’s Tea Kettle” on East Main Street as he attempted to dip out water, Frank Albert, aged 50, known around town as “Frenchmen” was so badly scalded that he died in a hospital later in the day.
Together with L.D. Phillips, Albert had been living near the city garbage dump in the eastern outskirts of the city where he conducted a salvage business, The nearest water being the spring, the two had been accustomed to fill a barrel there every day day or two. On this occasion Albert lost his footing on a plank spanning one end of the spring and plunged into the scalding hot water, the temperature of which is said to be 197 degrees, slightly short of boiling.
While the spring is but two or three feet in depth, Albert was unable to extricate himself on account of the steep, slippery bank. His screams attracted the attention of Wm. H. Snow, who rushed to the man’s aid and succeeded in pulling him from the water. At the hospital it was found that he was virtually one big blister from head to foot, and small hope was held out for his recovery. He died a few hours after reaching the hospital.
The Evening Herald, August 21, 1922
50 years ago
Normally Elmer Belcastro gets pretty excited when he pulls in a 4-pound rainbow trout.
The usual thrill was missing when Belcastro yanked in something a bit more unusual while fishing on the Williamson River below Chiloquin.
It all began when he caught a “snag.” The snag gave way and a happy Belcastro was reeling in his line, which was wrapped around a stick. The still was tossed to the bank and the line cast back in the river.
Sure enough, he was soon pulling in his catch. With the fish ashore, Belcastro grabbed his “stick” to give his squirmy trout a knock over the head. Then, he notice something.
The 7-foot long snag turned out to be an old Indian fishing spear. “I don't know how old it is — or how many other guys have lost their hooks on it.”
Since the catch, the two-pronged spear has been kept at the Belcastro hotel. “I’ve already had a couple of offers to sell it, but I don’t want to,” he says. Future plans may include loaning the spear to a local museum.
Belcastro reports the spear will soon go on display at his newly opened Sports West-Ace Hardware Store.
“It was more of a thrill landing that spear than it was catching the fish,” says Belcastro, “And that was a big fish.”
The Herald & News, August 24, 1972
25 years ago
A severe thunderstorm rumbled through Southern Oregon and Northern California, soaking Klamath Falls with heavy showers and sparking fires though out the region.
Lightning damaged telephone and computer networks at the Klamath County Sheriff’s Office just after 5 p.m. when a bolt struck a tree and traveled along a chain-link fence.
Nearly 2 inches of rain fell east of Ashland near Emigrant Lake while lightning sparked dozens of fires from Chico north to the Oregon border.
Rick Holtz, a forecaster for the National Weather Service says hot, dry weather will replace the thunderstorm systems that struck the region.
The Herald & News, August 24, 1997
10 years ago
Jonathan Hankins stands in the living room of what was supposed to be his family’s home, a filter mask clutched to his face.
He discusses renovations he made at the house, installing tile, painting walls, refinishing floors.
A heavy wooden beam atop the fireplace was one of the last improvements he made, installed as a mantle, before contamination from methamphetamine in the house made his family so sick they were forced to move, he says.
They felt a connection with the neighborhood, they say when they moved in June. The surrounding block of homes, filled with young families, threw off the energy of a neighborhood that’s up and coming.
They had expected a fixer-upper, Hankins said. The two-bedroom, single-story house is about the only rough spot on a street of clean and tidy homes.
The handout from the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency informed them they were responsible for detecting asbestos, lead pain or other common health hazards associated with older homes.
But they never would have known to look for methamphetamine.
Hankins said he and his wife began to suspect something was making them sick. Then a neighbor revealed what none of the paperwork had.
“She said, ‘You bought the meth house, huh?’” Hankins said.
Several people affiliated with the residence had histories of meth-related charges according criminal records.
“We were dumbfounded,” Jonathan Hankins said.
State law protects home buyers by requiring sellers to disclose the history of properties. Disclosure only works, however, if sellers are honest and knew about the contamination. Banks and other lending entities, including Freddie Mac, which sold the Hankins their home, are exempt from disclosure in Oregon.
The Herald & News, August 24, 2012