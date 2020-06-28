Despite fears of long lines and accusations of voter suppression, Kentucky’s delayed primary appeared to be going off without a hitch Tuesday — thanks to mail-in ballots. We Oregonians could have predicted that.
Kentucky officials decided to delay the state’s primary for a month because of the coronavirus. A bipartisan agreement between the Democratic governor and the Republican secretary of state allowed all Kentucky voters to request absentee ballots without an excuse — the first time in state history that has been the case. The Louisville Courier-Journal reported that 883,000 absentee ballots were requested, and more than 452,000 were sent in by Monday afternoon.
Concerns were raised over the small number of polling places — the state’s most populous county had only one — but voters were prepared. They either ordered an absentee ballot or voted early in person. Those who waited for Election Day did not encounter long lines.
Voters who visited that single polling place were treated to musical accompaniment provided by a person familiar to Southern Oregonians: Teddy Abrams, conductor of the Louisville Symphony and the Britt Festival Orchestra, playing his clarinet.
There were waits of up to an hour in some places, but no reports of anyone who was unable to vote. In fact, the turnout was expected to set a record for a primary election. The secretary of state said Tuesday Kentucky was on track for 1.1 million voters to cast ballots — a 32% turnout.
Again, Oregonians are not surprised by this. We’ve been voting exclusively by mail for 20 years.
The one drawback in Kentucky is that results may be delayed because absentee ballots are valid if they are postmarked on Election Day. In Oregon, of course, postmarks do not count. Ballots must arrive at the Elections Department or be placed in a drop box by 8 p.m. on Election Day. But we’ll give Kentucky a pass on that detail this time.
Drastically limiting the number of polling places can indeed amount to voter suppression if voters have no other option. But Kentucky has proven that planning ahead and making sure voters know they need not cast ballots in person works remarkably well.
Voting by mail is tailor-made for a pandemic that limits public gatherings. It’s also ideal for protecting against foreign interference. Paper ballots can’t be hacked, and they create a paper trail so results can be audited or completely recounted if necessary.
Despite claims to the contrary, voting by mail is not an invitation for fraud. We’ve got 20 years of fraud-free elections to prove it. And if it’s foreign interference you’re worried about — President Trump made that claim this week — voting by mail would be virtually impossible for foreign meddlers to manipulate, unlike computerized voting systems.
Voting by mail should be encouraged this year of all years, because it is so well suited to pandemic restrictions. But it works well in any year, and it tends to increase voter turnout, as Kentucky has learned.