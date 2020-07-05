Will all the children in Oregon’s foster care system make it through this year without being harmed? It’s a disturbing question. Because we know some may not.
But the state is trying. And it is working a new approach: Putting more effort into helping parents succeed so children can stay with their families.
It’s called family first. It’s part of a nationwide change in thinking about foster care. And it is backed up with resources and the law from the federal Family First Prevention Services Act of 2018.
Sen. Ron Wyden, D-Ore., was critical in introducing the bill and getting it passed. “My goal is to ultimately reduce the need for foster care in the first place by giving more families more resources to safely stay together and avoid the trauma of unnecessary foster care stays,” he said at the time.
Oregon plans to submit its plan for how family first will work in this state this fall. All states are required to comply by October 2021. It will mean, in Oregon, more services being offered to parents, including substance abuse treatment and counseling.
A new audit from the Oregon secretary of state’s office backs up the idea. Oregon actually “removes children from their homes at a higher rate and returns them to foster care more often than the national average.” The state has had difficulty with training and retaining enough caseworkers to manage caseloads. A family first approach can help. The state has had challenges with having enough foster homes. Family first helps there too and in many other ways.
Rebecca Jones Gaston, director of the Oregon Child Welfare Program, is working on transforming and improving foster care. “With contributions from partners, families and youth, our goal is to achieve true transformation built on core values and a belief that children do best growing up in a family,” she said in a statement. “Our vision is for all children to experience safe, stable, healthy lives and grow up in the care of a nurturing family and community.”
There were 6,692 children in foster care in Oregon in June 2020. That’s the lowest number in at least four years.
Oregon has made some progress in foster care. More caseworkers have been hired. Gov. Kate Brown established more intense oversight of the department. And there is every reason for the state to become even more resolute. Improving the lives of children is just one.